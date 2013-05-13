Angelina Jolie reveals she had double mastectomy.

BREAKING: Angelina Jolie reveals she had a double mastectomy.

Angelina Jolie has revealed she had a double masctectomy in a piece titled, My Medical Choice written exclusively for the New York Times.

The 37-year-old wrote that she has a “faulty” gene, BRCA1, which increases her risk of developing breast cancer and ovarian cancer which is the reason why opted for a preventative mastectomy and finished the three months of medical procedures on April 27.

“Once I knew that this was my reality, I decided to be proactive and to minimize the risk as much I could. I made a decision to have a preventive double mastectomy.

I started with the breasts, as my risk of breast cancer is higher than my risk of ovarian cancer, and the surgery is more complex,” Jolie wrote.



1. Delta’s Twitter blackface scandal.

Delta Goodrem felt the full wrath of the Twitter-sphere last night when she retweeted a photo of The Voice fans dressed as the judges, including one fan with black face paint to represent Seal.

“That is hilarious!! Hope u had fun! Ha!!,” Goodrem tweeted.

The singer-songwriter quickly deleted the comment and retweet when she was labelled as a racist.

“Nah, blackface isn’t hilarious, Delta. It’s racist,” comedian Nazeem Hussain responded on Twitter. Goodrem is said to be horrified at the scandal. 2. Is this the most unlikely double date ever? Click here to find out who Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis went out with in London over the weekend.

Barbara Walters, 83, tearfully announced her retirement from television on The View after 52 years on air.

She began her career on Today in 1961 and was the first woman to co-anchor on a network evening news program.

Citing the reasons for her retirement she said, “I want to leave while people are still saying, ‘why is she leaving?’ instead of ‘why doesn’t she leave?”

“In the summer of 2014 I plan to retire from appearing on television at all,” Walters said.

4. The Rolling Stones had a surprise guest at their Las Vegas show. Click here to find out who – and to watch her duet with Mick Jagger…

5. Brad Pitt is coming down under. Best ‘news’ item ever?

It’s been confirmed that Brad Pitt will attend the Sydney premiere of his new apocalyptic horror film, World War Z on Sunday June 9.

The film is a follow up to Max Brooks’ novel The Zombie Survival Guide.

Fairfax is reporting that the film is the most expensive movie ever made.

“Pitt’s trip to Australia is part of a monster marketing push for the problem-plagued World War Z, which began on a budget of $170 million but has since ballooned to a reported $400 million – a staggering $100 million more than the most expensive movie ever made, Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End.”

It’s not known whether his wife, Angelina Jolie, and six children will accompany him for the trip.

Take a look at the trailer:

6. Aussie actress Teresa Palmer has been getting into the spirit of the “City of Love” with her film director boyfriend. Click here to see their (admittedly, rather cute) Parisian holiday photo.

7. Must-listen: drunk BBC radio presenter’s final shift.

http://youtu.be/3WGvIMcoBoY

BBC Radio Stoke’s Paula White had a few too many before presenting her final radio show, she lasted 40 minutes before she was taken off air.

Slurring her words and generally sounding incoherent, she told listeners, “It’s a P.A.R.T.Y. because I said sooo.”

“Some people will say, ‘Oh, thank goodness she’s gone.’”

“Other people will go, ‘How will I get the dog to sleep?’ because I know that people actually play this show out for their dogs. How lovely.”

“I’ve had a couple of drinks, I’m not drunk. I’m sad…”

Another radio presenter eventually took over saying, “Unfortunately Paula’s not feeling quite well with it being her last show and she’s gone home.”