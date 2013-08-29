News
entertainment

CELEB NEWS: Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas split.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

1. Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas split.

It’s all over red rover for Hollywood couple Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas.

People magazine broke the news reporting the pair haven’t been photographed together since April 22.

But you can put down the tissue box, neither star has filed for divorce or moved toward a legal separation.

“Two close confidantes tell People that they’ve decided to take time apart: ‘They’re taking a break,’ one source says,” according to People.

The couple who have supported each other through Douglas’s cancer battle and Zeta-Jone’s bipolar diagnosis were married in 2000 and have two children, Dylan, 13, and Carys, 10.

2. Fergie’s giving birth any day now and someone in the Duhamel household is completely freaking out about it. The couple have turned to an expert for counselling. Details here.

3. Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx a thing?

Or are they just a couple of friends who platonically held each others’ hands during the course of a boogie?

These are the questions that are keeping Hollywood’s entertainment reporters up at night.

There have been rumours on the entertainment blogosphere that ex-Mrs Tom Cruise and the Ray star were in a relationship, fuelled by sightings of Foxx leaving Katie Holmes’ California home.

However, it was only overnight, when they were filmed dancing together at a party in The Hamptons to Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines that we’ve all started becoming increasingly suspicious.

There’s no reports if any twerking went down.

According to The New York Post, Holmes was overheard telling friends: “I haven’t had such a good time in so long.” But the publication was quick to add that the pair are “old friends.”

So: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx. Can you see it happening?

4. Is Dancing With The Stars exploiting this dying actress by recruiting her for the latest season in the US? Click here for details on the controversy.

5. Jessica Simpson shows off baby Ace.

Jessica Simpson has released the first image of her two-month-old son. 

The singer, fashion designer and Fashion Star mentor is on the cover of Us Weekly with Ace and daughter Maxwell, 15 months.

The 33-year-old revealed how she dealt with the pregnancy and post-baby body bullies.

“It’s very hurtful, especially when you’re so emotional and going through all of these hormonal changes.”

“I had a good support system,” she said. “Eric has always appreciated my body.”

6. Tori Spelling has shared photos of her five-year-old’s birthday party and Toto, I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore … click to gawp at the Pinterest field day.

 

7. Michelle Obama has red and blonde highlights. That is all.

In really important political news, the FLOTUS has a new hairstyle.

Michelle Obama, 49, has said sayonara to the fringe and updated her long bob with red and blonde highlights.

Of her much-copied bangs she said: “This is my mid-life crisis, the bangs. I couldn’t get a sports car. They won’t let me bungee jump. So instead, I cut my bangs.”

11. Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus team up for a new song called Twerk.

Suddenly everything makes sense.

http://youtu.be/6zfT7pOoG_k

