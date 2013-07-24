Fluff: Blurred Lines gets gender-swap parody.

1. What rhymes with awesome?

If you didn’t like Robin Thicke’s (NSFW) Blurred Lines clip of models bopping around topless and sans pants then chances are this gender-swap parody version will be more to your liking.

US “boylesque” troupe, Mod Carousel, created a gender-swap parody of the music video, which features fully clothed women and men in flesh coloured g-strings and high heels. Take a look:

“It’s our opinion that most attempts to show female objectification in the media by swapping the genders serve more to ridicule the male body than to highlight the extent to which women get objectified and does everyone a disservice,” Mod Carousel explains.

“We made this video to present both women and men in a positive light, one where objectifying men is more than alright and where women can be strong and sexy without negative repercussions.”

And Bill Clinton’s rendition of Blurred Lines may be the best thing we’ve ever seen:

2. Catherine Zeta Jones has confessed what sent her to rehab twice. Read her candid comments here.

3. Penelope Cruz gives birth to baby no. 2.

Perhaps slightly overshadowed by the ROYAL BABY: Penelope Cruz has given birth to her second child on the same day as the Duchess of Cambridge.



According to Hello! magazine, the 39-year-old has given birth to a daughter and like the royal prince, we’ll have to wait to find out a name.

Cruz has a two-year-old son, Leonardo, with husband Javier Bardem.

4. Lady Gaga made $80 million last year. Click here for 11 fab GIFs that show how she should spend it.



5. Amanda Bynes hopitalised.

American actress Amanda Bynes has been taken in for an involuntary mental health evaluation after she started a fire on a driveway outside a home in California.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 27-year-old Bynes had no association with the occupants of the house who were not home at the time of the fire.

“When police arrived, ‘deputies spoke with her and interviewed her and determined that she met the criteria of a 5150,’ Buschow said Tuesday, identifying the section of the California Welfare and Institutions Code that places a person under 72-hour involuntary psychiatric hold after they ‘make statements that they’re either a danger to themselves or others, or gravely disabled.'”

A 5150 psychiatric hold was used in 2008 on Britney Spears when her erratic behavior and public meltdown sparked concern from family and officials.

6. We’ve rounded up the funniest royal baby tweets from our favourite actors, comedians, and possibly one or two fictional characters. Click here for a laugh.

7. Beyonce gets her hair stuck in a fan, continues right on singing.

Ah, the perils of singing in front of a wind machine. Beyoncé’s hair got caught in a fan while singing “Halo” at a concert in Montreal on Monday night. But to show she’s all class she keep right on singing while her bodyguard Julius attempted to free her blonde weave.

Later that night, Beyonce shared a fan’s video of the incident on her Instagram account and uploaded a photo of a note with her rewritten lyrics to “Halo”.

8. Former Friends star Lisa Kudrow says she’s not interested in reviving her famous role as Phoebe Buffay. And her reason why made us go NOOOOOOOOOOO. Click here for details.

9. Cory Monteith’s parting gift to Project Limelight.

Charitable organisation Project Limelight have experienced plenty of unexpected publicity after the death of its most famous supporter, Cory Monteith.

The 31-year-old Glee star spent one of his last evenings making plans for the charity and one of his last meals had been at the café that supports Project Limelight, with the society’s co-founder, Mauren Webb.

The video he filmed for Project Limelight last year now serves as an eerie legacy, take a look:

Cory Monteith’s penultimate movie All The Wrong Reasons will debut at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival in Septemeber.