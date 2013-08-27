Fluff: 8 things that happened at the VMAs (besides Miley Cyrus).

By MAMAMIA TEAM

1. 90s boy band ‘N Sync reunited for a glorious 110 seconds.



2. Katy Perry wore a bedazzled grill.

3. Taylor Swift wanted someone to shut the fuck up (presumably Harry Styles).

4. Harry Styles ate an orange.

5. Lady Gaga wore this:

But it didn’t last long:

6. THIS:

7. Pharrell mistook the VMAs for a BMX Bandits reunion:

8. The red carpet in all it’s car-crash glory:

Oh and you may have heard about this:

This meme pretty much sums it up:

You can read our full post about it here.

As for what else is happening in celeb-land, the 2013 Dancing With the Stars lineup has been announced – and it’s a cracker (cough):

Tony Barber – yes, the former Sale of the Century game show host

Brendan Jones (Jonesy) – 2WS radio co-host

Sally Obermeder – The Daily Edition co-host

Jordan and Zac Stenmark – Supermodel-ly twins

Rhiannon Fish – Home and Away actress

Cosentino – magician and illusionist

Tina Arena – singer

Libby Trickett – Olympic swimmer

Jesinta Campbell – former Miss Universe Australia

Sophia Pou – the My Kitchen Rules contestant that kept saying ‘babes’

Steve Hooker – Olympic gold medallist.

Princess Di’s ex, Hasnat Khan, has slammed the new biopic about their romance, saying the film’s producers have their story “completely wrong”. Click here to read his comments.

Keeping up with the Kardashians: Lamar edition.

Lamar Odom update: according to TMZ, Khloe Kardashian ‘found’ him and drove to see him at an undisclosed location.

From TMZ: “Lamar has plunged into the dark world of crack cocaine and Khloe effectively separated from him after throwing him out of the house last Wednesday when he rejected a family intervention. We’re told Khloe has not given up on Lamar although she says she will never get back with him until he’s clean.”

Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland has written a letter to her new baby sister, and it’s full of awesome big-sis advice on everything from boys to partying.

Lea Michele tweets a photo wearing “Finn” necklace.

Michelle, 26, uploaded a photo of herself wearing a “Finn” nameplate necklace on Friday – the name of the late Cory Monteith’s Glee character – she simply captioned “Today” followed by a little heart icon.

