Sneak peek: Rebel Wilson’s hilarious new tv show.

Could Rebel Wilson possibly be any more awesome? Yes, yes she can.

Take a look at the new trailer to the tv show she wrote and stars in, Super Fun Night.

The premise of the show is three nerdy female friends decide to have ‘super fun’ every Friday night by mostly staying in, it’s laugh out loud funny.

http://youtu.be/D29C6S9eSo4

1. Michael Douglas on kissing Matt Damon: it was ‘comfortable’.

Michael Douglas is back with a new movie, he plays Liberace – and Matt Damon his live-in lover, Scott Thorson – in the HBO film Behind the Candelabra.

“Once you get that first kiss in, you are comfortable,” Douglas, tells New York magazine.

“Matt and I didn’t rehearse the love scenes. We said, ‘Well – we’ve read the script, haven’t we?’ ”

“The hardest thing … is that everybody is a judge,” Douglas, 68, says. “I don’t know the last time you murdered somebody or blew anyone’s brains out, but everyone has had sex and probably this morning, which means everyone has an opinion on how it should be done.”

On his son’s drug conviction and imprisonment:

“I have gone from being a very disappointed but loving father who felt his son got what was due him to realizing that Lady Justice’s blindfold is really slipping,” Douglas told the magazine. “I’m not defending Cameron as a drug dealer or drug addict, but I believe, because of his last name, he’s been made an example.”

“I could have strangled him,” Douglas added. “But years of shooting up heroin screws up your system.”

On cancer: “There was a walnut-size tumor at the base of my tongue that no other doctor had seen. Two days later, after the biopsy, the doctor called and said I had to come in. He told it me it was stage-four cancer. I said, ‘Stage four. Jesus.’ And that was that,” the Oscar-winning actor said.

2. You won’t believe what Will Smith’s son wants as his 15th birthday present – would you EVER give this to your child?

3. Sophie Monk confirms shes dating Sam Worthington.

That cheeky radio host Jules Lund tricked Sophie Monk into revealing the status quo of her relationship with actor Sam Worthington on The Fifi & Jules Show, where Sophie is filling in for Fifi Box who is on maternity leave.

Under the guise of a pop quiz, where a lucky ‘caller’ would win $10,000 for correctly answering five pop culture questions in under 30 seconds, Jules saved the best question for last, here’s how it went down:

Jules Lund: I’ve just opened the envelope with the ten thousand dollar question…

Sophie Monk: We really don’t know what the question is!

Jules: For ten thousand dollars – we hope you win it….

Sophie: You’re making me excited, you’re good at this!

Jules: Alright – Avatar star, Sam Worthington is the current boyfriend of which Hollywood actress?

Sophie: You did not?!

Caller: Is it Sophie Monk?



Jules: For ten thousand dollars, is that right Sophie?

Sophie: What?! Are you doing to me right now??

Jules: Is that correct Sophie? Just confirming right now…

Sophie: Ten thousand bucks are you going to give her?

Jules: Yep.

Sophie: Yes. Yes, I said! Give her the ten thousand dollars! I said yes! I feel like I’m being punked!

Jules: Congratulations Danielle! Unfortunately you won’t get the ten thousand dollars because you work here at the radio station…

Sophie: Are you kidding me?

Jules: But we finally got it out of her!

4. Which High School Musical star has a crazy fan who’s Tweeted them 18,000 times? Click to find out.

5. Going viral: Cute schoolboys Britain’s Got Talent audition.

Jack and Cormac, 13 and 14-year-old schoolboys impress the judges and audience at the auditions of Britain’s Got Talent performing Little Talks by Of Monsters and Men.

The audition kicks off at 1:30 and watch out for the cheeky wink at 3:12.

The pair scored a unanimous yes from all four judges with judge, David Walliams calling the duo ‘One Direction meets Simon and Garfunkel.’

6. Michael Jackson’s son Prince has made his acting debut on 90210. Watch this preview clip and decide if he nailed it.

7. Crystal Hefner’s parents have said they ‘love’ her playboy lifestyle.

Crystal Hefner, 26, reveals that her parents have no problem with her marriage to 87-year-old Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner.

“My parents come up here pretty much every weekend,” Crystal told People at the Playboy Mansion, just before Hugh Hefner announced Raquel Pomplun as 2013’s Playmate of the Year.

“Hef’s friends were joking with them. They were like, ‘Did you guys move in?’ They’re here, outside in the tent. They love it. They love coming here.”

“They’ve made all kinds of new friends here,” Crystal says. “Hef has friends from all throughout the years, so my parents relate to some of the people more than me, so it’s cool.”

8. Check out these 15 hilarious cake fails that will make you feel like Adriano Zumbo.

9. Red carpet round-up: InStyle Magazine’s Women of Style Awards