Anthony is 15. During the Florida shooting, he risked his life to save 20 of his friends.

A 15-year-old boy is being hailed one of the heroes of the Florida shooting after risking his own life to save the lives of up 20 of his classmates.

Anthony Borges was shot five times as he slammed and locked the door of his classroom shut, protecting his friends from a barrage of bullets being fired through the door.

The teenager was shot in his back and both his legs as he blocked the doorway with his body.

Borges’ best friend told ABC News his quick-thinking and inherent heroism saved his life and the lives of their friends.

“None of us knew what to do. So, he took the initiative to just save his other classmates,” Carlos Rodriguez said.

The 20 or so students who huddled inside the classroom were all uninjured in the attack.

His father, Royer Borges, also told ABC News his son called him after the shooting, telling him he had been shot multiple times.

“He says, ‘Dad, somebody shot me in the back and my leg, too.”

“He’s my hero,” Royer Borges added, asking for prayers for his son’s recovery but confirming he is “alive and stable”.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel also visited the 15-year-old in hospital, according to a tweet from the Broward County Sheriff.

‘The Sheriff was honoured to visit Anthony Borges, 15, in the hospital. Anthony was shot five times. Fortunately, he is recovering, but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed. Please join us in praying for the swift recovery of Anthony and all others from #StonemanDouglas,” the tweet read.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up for the teenager, raising more than $200,000 in the first five days.

Seventeen people, including three members of staff, were killed and 13 others were injured in the shooting on Wednesday.

Broward County Schools will not reopen the school until Wednesday, February 21.