A 'controversial' relationship and on-set drama: Florence Pugh's complicated rise to fame.

Florence Pugh is one of the biggest movie stars in the world right now.

From starring in independent films in her native UK, to taking on a Marvel role in Black Widow, our collective obsession with Florence was already growing before she starred opposite Harry Styles in the new psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling.

Here's everything we know about Florence Pugh and her career so far.

Florence with her Little Women co-stars, Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet. Image: Getty.

Florence's career

Florence had her on-screen debut in the 2014 film The Falling, when she was only 18. Following this, she starred in Lady Macbeth, a 2016 independent film which won her a British Independent Film Award.

She made her debut in Hollywood when she starred in the biographical sports drama Fighting With My Family. The same year, she would also star in the folk horror film Midsommar, and her biggest role of the year: Amy March in Little Women.

While we often saw Amy March as a silly and annoying character in the original novel, Florence brought greater insight to the role.

“I found evidence in the book that Amy was Jo’s equal, but I had never seen her explored in that way,” the film’s director, Greta Gerwig, told The New York Times.

“I knew there was no other person who could do it but Florence. She has movie star written all over her, but she’s also a character actor, which is the best kind of movie star.”

After Little Women, Florence became one of the most in-demand actresses in the world. She starred in Marvel’s Black Widow, and has made several films slated for release in 2023.

While she’s starred in The Wonder, a 2022 Netflix release due out in November, the majority of Florence’s year has been plagued by the Don’t Worry Darling drama.

Florence's role in Don’t Worry Darling

In 2020, Florence announced on Instagram she’d been cast in Olivia Wilde’s film, showing she was clearly excited to work with the director.

“@oliviawilde just tagged me in a picture *gasp no.1*, @oliviawilde cased me in a film *gasp no.2*, @oliviawilde is my idol and allowed me to be a part of this fecking incredible cast. Shia?!? Chris?!? *gasp no.3*,” she captioned the image of the Deadline headline.

However, when it came time to promote the film, drama began when Florence stayed mysteriously silent.

Slowly, more and more gossip emerged about the film, particularly when Shia LaBeouf, who was replaced in the film by Harry Styles, tried to correct Wilde’s statement that he had been fired from the film, saying he left of his own volition. He then released a video message Wilde sent him, where she seemed to try to placate him, and referred to Florence as ‘Ms Flo’, creating further commentary about a rift.

In a feature with Harper’s Bazaar, Florence also expressed disappointment in the way the film was being promoted.

“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry,” she said, referring to the hype around Harry Styles’ first major film role.

“That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that,” she added.

Florence also pulled out of most of the press for the film, appearing only for the screening at Venice Film Festival, but not attending the Q&A session with the rest of the cast.

You can catch up on the loads of behind-the-scenes drama here.

But when the film was released, Florence did share some pride in the project, posting a series of photos she’d taken on set and writing a lengthy caption on Instagram.

“This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful. To all of you who helped make this, your dedication and love was seen daily - thank you,” she wrote of the experience.

Is Florence dating anyone?

In the same chat with Harper’s Bazaar, Florence admitted she was no longer seeing her long-term boyfriend, actor and director Zach Braff. Speculation had been surrounding the pair, who hadn’t been seen in public together for quite some time.

Florence faced backlash when she confirmed the pair were together in April 2020, with many pointing out the 21-year-age gap between the pair.

"I am 24 years old," she said in a video posted to Instagram.

"I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love. And I would never in my life ever, ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place. And really, it has nothing to do with you. So if those rules are something that you do not like, then please unfollow me because the abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you’re throwing at me," she continued.

However, the pair ended their relationship early in 2022.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” she told the magazine.

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

The pair will release a film together next year called A Good Person, which Braff wrote, produced, and directed. While Florence is starring, she also acted as a producer on the film.

Feature Image: Getty.