Next week, The Glow team will be doing a fitness challenge.

We’ve talked a lot about how you don’t really need to join a gym to get fit here. But after several months of banging on, we thought it was time to put our words to a serious test.

Which is why next week, the whole Glow team will be putting a personal trainer in our pockets and undertaking a five day fitness challenge. Each of us will be using a different personal training app for the challenge, and we’re going to keep you updated on our progress with a daily diary.

We’d love for you to join us. So we’re letting you know the apps we’ll be using a couple of days in advance. That way, if you fancy, you can download one of them too, and train along with us.

Nicky Champ will be using the Pregnancy Weekly Workout app, because she is with child and her options were limited.

Lucy Ormonde will be using Jillian Michaels’ app because she’s afraid of Jillian Michaels and feels like that fear will be a good motivator.

Alyx Gorman will be using Freeletics, because she once spent an hour watching their transformation videos on YouTube, and by the time she was finished, she was also in tears.

Kahla Preston will be using the Fitstar personal trainer app, because she likes the idea of a man watching her work out. But only if he’s a fictional man who lives in her phone.

Emily Veness will be using the Nike+ Training Club app, because she’s blinded by brand names, and figures that has to be the best one.

If you want to get in on the fun, download one of the apps we’re using, try it out and share your thoughts and pictures using the hashtag #theglowfitnesschallenge on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. We’ll be listening. And sweating.