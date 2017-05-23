Georgina Callander is the first victim of Monday night’s Manchester bombings to be identified.

She was 18 years old and reportedly one of the 22 people killed when an attacker set of a bomb during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena.

According to the Evening Standard, Callander was one of the first to be rushed to hospital following the blast and died at the hospital with her mum by her side.

Callander was a big-time Grande fan.

Before attending the concert in Manchester, she tweeted "SO EXCITED TO SEE U TOMORROW".

She met the star in person in 2015. And, in August last year, Callander pressed publish on a heartbreakingly ominous tweet:

Tributes have flooded in for the young victim, with one friend describing her as a "beautiful girl with the kindest heart and soul".

If you'd like to support the victims of the attack and their families, you can donate to the Manchester attack victims fund here.