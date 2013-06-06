First look: Jennifer Hawkins' wedding dress.

It’s here. (Cue: party poppers).

The first official photo of Jennifer Hawkins and Jake Wall’s Bali wedding (and the wedding dress).

Woman’s Day reportedly paid between $300,000 and $500,000 for the exclusive rights to Jen and Jake’s wedding pics. The magazine released the image on Twitter on Thursday night, before the actual mag goes on sale on Friday morning.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jennifer married her partner of eight years, Jake Wall, on Tuesday this week.

According to WHO, the pair married in a very secretive and highly intimate in Uluwatu, Bali, at the Semara resort.

Private Sydney columnist Andrew Hornery also revealed the first details of the wedding, reported that it took place “under a heavy veil of secrecy… with teams of SAS-trained bodyguards hired to thwart pesky paparazzi and rival reporters from doing anything that could jeopardise the exclusive deal Hawkins, via her manager Sean Anderson, had signed with Woman’s Day.

Unfortunately however, Channel 7 pipped Woman’s Day with this unauthorised aerial shot:

On Wednesday, Mamamia ran a post about what goes into a celebrity wedding photo deal – including quotes from a former magazine insider. You can read that full post here.

Jen has also posted a pic from her Honeymoon on Instagram. Hopefully there’s more like this to come: