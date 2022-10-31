"Forever." Former Biggest Loser host Fiona Falkiner just married sports reporter Hayley Willis.

Model and former The Biggest Loser host Fiona Falkiner has tied the knot with her fiancée, sports reporter Hayley Willis.

The pair, who announced their engagement back in 2019, said 'I do' in front of friends and family in a ceremony in Byron Bay, NSW, over the weekend.

Fiona and Hayley, who is co-hosting Mamamia's upcoming women's sport podcast Here If You Need, shared photos of their big day on Instagram, captioning the posts, "Forever".

In one photo, the newlyweds are pictured holding their two children, including their son Spencer, who they welcomed in August, and their son Hunter, who was born in March last year.

The couple, who met in 2018, announced their engagement three years ago after Hayley popped the question while holidaying in Vanuatu.

"I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you Fee," she wrote on Instagram in 2019.

Fiona also shared a post on Instagram at the time, writing, "She asked, and I said yes!", alongside a photo of the happy couple.

Two years later, the model and reporter welcomed their son Hunter, after conceiving through IVF.

Looking back on that time of her life, Fiona told Mamamia's podcast, The Delivery Room, that her pregnancy with her first son was "a real wide ride".

"I think because of the IVF, I couldn’t really allow myself to feel it was real until I was holding Hunter in my arms," she said.

"Looking back now, it all went by so quickly and I wish I had spent more time connecting. Hayley used to sing to my bump each night and now he is really soothed by her voice, which is beautiful."

Listen to the trailer for Mamamia's upcoming women's sport podcast Here If You Need, where Olympic swimmer Cate Campbell and sports journalist Hayley Willis break down the week in sport, share an inspiring story from a legendary woman of the game, and give you a cheat sheet for sports chat to use every weekend. Post continues below.

The pair later welcomed their second son, Spencer, who Hayley carried, in August this year.

"You were just as excited to meet us as we were you, arriving a cheeky three weeks early! You are everything and more we could have dreamed of. Our hearts are so full," Fiona wrote on Instagram at the time.

"We are so excited to begin this new chapter together as a family of four."









Feature Image: Instagram @fionafalkiner.



