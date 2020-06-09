explainer Do any of these apply to you? The warning signs of financial abuse. Clare Stephens Editor June 9, 2020 ADVERTISEMENT Thanks to our brand partner, Proud partner, Commonwealth Bank. Always consider your personal circumstances before acting on financial advice. Tags: explainer , cba2020quiz , it-was-invisible Related Stories "I'm just different. That's all." Elijah McClain went out to buy tea. He never made it home. 'He sent me a spreadsheet on how much money I waste.' My seven months with a controlling man. Before you even think about buying your first home, there are 6 questions you need to ask. 'It doesn’t happen to people like me.' The stories we don't imagine when we think about domestic abuse. 'I was recently told I don't understand racism. With a lifetime of judgement based on my looks, I do.' 'I lost my job because of COVID-19. Here are 5 things I wish people hadn't said to me.' For some women, leaving an abusive relationship is the start of another, invisible battle. 'We were horrified by what we found.' How a bank discovered a hidden tactic of abuse. What is a recession and what does it mean for Australia? An expert answers our 5 questions. 'He saved $850,000.' The insidious, invisible type of abuse Australia isn't talking about. Recommended 'A worsened quality of life.' What we know about the long term symptoms of COVID-19. The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday July 31. "It's just TV." Bachelor in Paradise's Jackson responds to "nasty comments", and more in Celeb in 5. The first seven masks and a new judge: Everything we know about The Masked Singer 2020. "A night's sleep in a bottle." 32 women share their favourite beauty product since becoming a mum. For years, Teresa Palmer ate only healthy, clean, non-processed food. Then she got pregnant. “When are you having another one?” I'm a mum to one kid and I've never felt more judged. Did Angie's contestants just go on the show for Bachelor in Paradise? We investigate. What My Salary Gets Me: A 31-year-old mum of one working part-time on $37,825 a year. The wardrobe tax: How the need to look 'appropriate' costs women in power. LEAVE A COMMENT