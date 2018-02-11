The hidden message in Anastasia Steele's lipstick choice in Fifty Shades Freed.

The final installment of the Fifty Shades trilogy hit Australian cinemas this week and what a journey it has been.

Drag your eyes away from the naked bodies, vag balls and other sexy things, and you may notice something very different about this film.

Anastasia Steele‘s lipstick.



Listen: Can you try on a lipstick in store? Post continues after audio.



Alright, so maybe it wasn’t the first thing you noticed. But it is interesting. Hear us out.

You see, there’s a hidden message in her colour choice that says a lot about her character’s development in the final film.

Refinery 29 spoke to makeup department head Evelyne Noraz, who shared the lowdown.

In Fifty Shades Darker, for that charity ball scene, Dakota Johnson wore Glossier‘s Generation G Matte Lipstick in Jam, a dark berry hue that perfectly imitated all that ~sexy~ lip biting.

In Fifty Shades Freed, the vampy and bold lip has been swapped for something more "classic, modern, and French", according to the makeup artist.

As Steele settles into her slightly more conventional role as Mrs Grey (with some part time submissive in there too, of course) her lipstick choice reflects this, wearing more nude and natural shades.

Glossier is still the go-to, but this time she's wearing "Like" described as a "light powdery pink".

According to Noraz, it's the perfect "no-makeup makeup" lipstick choice. And as we know, nothing in films is accidental.

Unfortunately Glossier doesn't currently ship to Australia so you'll either have to use a shopping service, try eBay or beg your friends in the US or UK to bring you back some goodies.

