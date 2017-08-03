Fifi Box on the uncomfortable hassle of having E-cup boobs.

If there was ever a body part where big is considered better, it’s breasts. But radio personality Fifi Box, who has E-cups herself, has warned anyone considering enhancing their own pair: large boobs are not all they’re cracked up to be.

Speaking on her Fox FM breakfast radio show on Thursday morning, the 40-year-old wanted to set the record straight on the “hassle” that comes with big breasts.

“Everybody talks about wanting big boobs, but honestly, and I’m saying this as a woman who’s got bigger ones, they’re a hassle!”

The mum-of-one, who has “had big boobs since age 13” said the negatives far outweigh the positives of having an ample chest in her opinion.

“There are more negatives than positives in my mind in terms of health,” she said.

“My shoulders are constantly aching, I can’t run. I literally can’t run unless I put on three or four bras and strap them down.”

Fifi added that her breasts have also stopped her from jumping on the trampoline with her four-year-old daughter Trixie Belle.

And it's these kinds of frustrations that she revealed had her once considering getting a breast reduction, in the end deciding it was too full on.

"I went in to speak to a surgeon. I couldn’t go through with it because I couldn’t deal with the surgery," she explained.

"The point I’m trying to make is there are lots of girls who go, 'I wish I had big boobs', and don’t wish for them necessarily because they can be annoying!"

We feel the saying: "the grass is always greener on the other side" is very appropriate here.

