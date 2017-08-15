Warning issued as fidget spinners catch fire and cause choking.

They’ve proved a distraction for children in classrooms; a strategy to avoid eye-contact at work meetings; and, now, it seems fidget spinners are turning into a fire hazard.

There are two reports out of the US of bluetooth fidget spinners exploding while charging.

In both incidences, the spinners were the ‘pimped’ kind with LED lights and onboard speakers, Slate reports.

One woman from Fenton, Michigan, said the gadget caught alight while charging on her bookshelf. Meanwhile a child in Alabama was forced to throw a flaming fidget spinner in the sink after it caught fire while charging.

Late last week, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission released a statement addressing the issue.

“Like any battery-operated product, consumers should be present and pay attention to their devices while charging them,” the statement reads.

“It is important to use the charging cable that either comes with the fidget spinner or one that has the correct connections for the device. Charging cables are NOT interchangeable.”

Fires taking the fun out of fidget spinners. What a time to be alive.