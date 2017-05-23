We don't mean to alarm you, but Fidget Spinners are taking over the beauty world.

We’ve officially reached peak fidget spinners.

The nifty little stress-relieving toys are now taking over the beauty blogging world.

Beauty bloggers are no strangers to incorporating random items into their beauty routines (condoms as beauty blenders, anyone?) but this new development is really quite creative.

Earlier this week, contour king James Charles posted a video to his Instagram page demonstrating how to use a fidget spinner to contour, bronze and highlight your face.

James applies some primer and foundation to his face, using his fingers and a beauty blender, and then he uses the fidget spinner to contour his nose, cheeks, forehead, and chin.

The original post has been liked over 180,000 times and although it’s absolutely mesmerising to watch – James has since confirmed that he was just having some fun with the plastic, spinning toys.

“My last ig post is 150 per cent a joke to get likes. I hope y’all realize that anyways fidget spinners are actually so good it helps me stay focused,” he wrote. “I thought they were so stupid at first but I heard they helped with people with ADHD, they’re actually so cool.”

So maybe don’t try this one at home.

Nail blogger Natasha Lee, however, is 100 per cent serious about her “World’s Smallest Fidget Spinners”. Lee uploaded a DIY fidget spinner nail tutorial to her Instagram page – in which she glues teeny, tiny fidget spinners to her nails.

In the video Lee makes the baby fidget spinners from nail products, glues them to her nails and then spins them around.

What a time to be alive.

What do you think of these fidget spinner trends?