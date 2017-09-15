News
celebrity

Fergie and Josh Duhamel have separated after eight years of marriage.

Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced on Friday they have separated after eight years of marriage.

The couple said in a statement to People magazine they actually broke up earlier this year, but have waited until now to tell the world to give their family some privacy.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” Josh and Fergie, who was born Stacy Ann Ferguson, said.

“To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

The pair are parents to four-year-old son, Axl.

It is unclear when exactly Fergie, 42, and Duhamel, 44,  split, but they appeared happy when celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary in January.

“8 Years!! Love you babe,” Duhamel.

