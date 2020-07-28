After months and months of anticipation, Rihanna's new skincare brand Fenty Skin is finally arriving. The musician and designer's newest launch was trademarked in 2019, and it's been on our radar ever since.

Yesterday, Fenty Skin announced that after two years of formula and packaging development, the first three products will be dropping on 31 July. And yes, they look and sound glorious.

Here's everything you need to know about the range.

What is Fenty Skin?

Fenty Skin is Rihanna's new unisex skincare line.

After the success of her makeup line Fenty Beauty, Rihanna wanted to create skincare that would be great for all skin types and sit at an affordable price point.

"I'm a woman of colour and I have a lot of sensitivity in a lot of areas on my face. So I get really picky with products and a lot of the time I get scared and cautious," Rihanna explained in an Instagram video for Fenty Skin.

"I just wanted a product that works for everyone. I wanted the best ingredients and I didn't want it to cost a lot," she continued.

What are the Fenty Skin products?

So far, Fenty Skin has announced the first three products: Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser, $25 ($35 AUD), Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, $28 ($39 AUD) and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturiser Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, $35 ($49 AUD).

First up, the Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser is a two-in-one cleanser and makeup remover that gets rid of makeup, oil and dirt, without stripping your skin's natural oils.

Its key ingredients are Vitamin C-rich Barbados cherry (Rihanna is from Barbados), Ginkgo Biloba which helps with oil control, and green tea to protect the skin against environmental damage.

Oh, and it's noncomedogenic so it won't cause breakouts.

The second product that Fenty Skin will be launching is the fancy sounding Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum.

The toner-serum hybrid aims to reduce the appearance of pores, target dark spots and brighten, and fight shine. (So it basically does everything.)

Some of the key ingredients are Niacinamide (a form of Vitamin B3) which helps even out skin tone, more antioxidant-rich Barbados cherry to brighten, and Australian lemon myrtle to help with oil control. Yep, our natives even got a look-in.

And as for the name: "It's called Fat Water cuz it's thicc. Its unique texture means you can pour it into your hand to apply. No cotton pads needed = less waste!" Fenty Skin shared.

The final product of the first Fenty Skin launch is the Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturiser Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen.

The two-in-one moisturiser and sunscreen will help reduce the appearance of pores and brighten uneven skin tone. It also includes SPF 30.

The cream itself is pink-tinted, but when it's applied to the skin it will appear clear on all skin tones and doesn't have "flashback" (ie it's perfect for photos!). The sunscreen is also "coral reef-friendly".

The ingredients used include Kalahari Melon, a wild watermelon which is rich in antioxidants and vitamins, more Niacinamide to brighten and even out dark spots and hyaluronic acid for ultra-hydrated skin.

And the whole range will use recyclable materials whenever possible, only ever include one per cent synthetic fragrance (therefore, won't trigger sensitivities) and the packages will be refillable. So, you'll buy the bottle once and refill it when needed.

OK, so when can I get my hands on Fenty Skin in Australia?

These first three products drop on the Fenty Skin website on 31 July (1 August in Australia), and hopefully worldwide shipping should be available.

Otherwise, Fenty Beauty is stocked at Sephora so fingers crossed we will see it in stores very soon.

