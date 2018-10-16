Um. Fendi has released a new scarf and it looks suspiciously like... a vagina.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hello.
Yes.
We have an international scarf scandal on our hands, people.
You see, Fendi has just released a new scarf.
The scarf in question is called “Touch of Fur” and it retails for $1387 AUD.
The scarf has pink, erm, folds surrounded by a fur rim.
It… it… looks like a big hairy muff.
It’s a fur-lined vulva, if you will.
A vajayjay to keep your neck warm and snuggly in winter.
It also comes in handy if you ever want to reenact your own birth to a bewildered and slightly alarmed crowd. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Twitter – of course – is loving it.