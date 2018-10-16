News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

rogue

Um. Fendi has released a new scarf and it looks suspiciously like... a vagina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hello.

Yes.

We have an international scarf scandal on our hands, people.

You see, Fendi has just released a new scarf.

The scarf in question is called “Touch of Fur” and it retails for $1387 AUD.

The scarf has pink, erm, folds surrounded by a fur rim.

It… it… looks like a big hairy muff.

It’s a fur-lined vulva, if you will.

A vajayjay to keep your neck warm and snuggly in winter.

It also comes in handy if you ever want to reenact your own birth to a bewildered and slightly alarmed crowd. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Twitter – of course – is loving it.

Tags: lol , rogue , wtf

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT