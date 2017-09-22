News
beauty

Can you tell the difference between a male and female nipple?

Have you heard of “genderless nipples”? Allow us to explain.

For years an epic war has been waged between women on Instagram who want to show the world their unobstructed areola and the social media company that won’t let them do it.

Basically, Instagram bans all genitals on the platform, but makes a gender based distinction for nipples. Man nipples = OK, woman nipples = NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. (but a teeny tiny bikini is totally fine, you guys. Remember, it’s the pink bit that’s the problem.)

Which brings us to @genderlessnipples, the Instagram account that’s trying to make the point that all nipples look the same, male or female, if you get up close and personal.

Nope, I can’t tell either. Without the telltale swell of the mammary gland, whether that pink saucer belongs to a he or a she is a mystery.

Which Instagram is definitely struggling with.

The account has over 79,000 followers, and is part of the broader #freethenipple campaign, which aims to allow women the same topless freedom as men. Beyond anything else, that might make breastfeeding in public a little easier, which is something we can all get behind.

