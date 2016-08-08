I don’t need to tell you what we are told our bodies should look like, do I? You’ve heard it all before.

Skinny, of course. Gap between the thighs, a given. Legs longer than your 9-5 workday and if you could limit your chins to one that would be ideal, thanks.

Except for many of us, that’s not our body. It someone’s body. But it’s not everyone’s.

So, in a realm where mainstream media tends to glorify variations of one overriding, idealised body type that only represents a minority of the female population, watching a swathe of strong, athletic female physiques during the Olympics is transfixing.

These incredible bodies aren’t usually featured and celebrated in such a mainstream context. Bodies that aren’t crafted for us to look at, but are the result of unwavering focus, determination and commitment to one specific goal.

It’s breathtaking to watch these women achieve such inspiring feats of athleticism, with amazing bodies of all shapes and sizes.

Serena Williams

We all know Serena is one of the greatest female athletes of all time. Her body can do some amazing things.