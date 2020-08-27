From locally made hampers to cool cologne: The only Father’s Day gift guide you need this year.

Whether you're watching him open his present via FaceTime or safely sitting around your living room, we've created the ultimate Father's Day gift guide.

It's doesn't go on forever, it doesn't include the generic present ideas you see every year and it doesn't leave you back at square one.

Instead, we've chosen presents that we truly believe your dad or father figure will love to receive wherever he may be, and many of them are locally made.

We've also broken it down depending on the type of dude he is, and kept it all under $100.

For the homebody dad.

Image: Venroy.

Image: Booktopia.

Image: Gin Gin Gardening Club.

For the dad who loves to cook.

Image: Mat's Hot Shop.

For the outdoorsy dad.

For the really hard to buy for dad.

Image: The Hamper Emporium. ﻿

Image: Cheers Sweetie.

Image: Archie Rose Distillery.

Image: Hey Tiger.

Feature image: Supplied.