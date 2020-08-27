From locally made hampers to cool cologne: The only Father’s Day gift guide you need this year.

Whether you're watching him open his present via FaceTime or safely sitting around your living room, we've created the ultimate Father's Day gift guide.
It's doesn't go on forever, it doesn't include the generic present ideas you see every year and it doesn't leave you back at square one.
Instead, we've chosen presents that we truly believe your dad or father figure will love to receive wherever he may be, and many of them are locally made.
We've also broken it down depending on the type of dude he is, and kept it all under $100.
For the homebody dad.
Venroy Terry Towel Shorts, $85.
Aussie Uggs Squatter Slipper, $89.50.
The Happiest Man on Earth by Eddie Jaku, $32.99.
Gin Gin Gardening Club Leather Handled Secateurs, $31.
For the dad who loves to cook.
The Salt Box Gourmet Chef Gift Set, $49.95.
Fam Fave Dinner Box, $35.95.
Mat's Hot Shop Best of Melbourne Gift Pack, $70.
Ottolenghi FLAVOUR (available September 3rd), $55.
Four Pillars Olive Leaf Gin (available August 29), $85.
For the outdoorsy dad.
Sttoke Insulated Reusable Cup, $39.95.
The Body Shop Hemp Hand Protector, $20.
Three month Audible Gift Membership, $48.95.
For the really hard to buy for dad.
The Hamper Emporium Ponting 'The Pinnacle' Shiraz Hamper, $99.
Cheers Sweetie Old Fashioned Gift Box, $89.
Mr Kitly X Decor Self-Watering Plant Pot, $38.
Archie Rose Hand Sanitiser, $20.
Sweet Addiction Confectionary I Love Dad Gift Box, $19.99.
Bondi Local Solid Cologne, $39.95.
Hey Tiger The Rad Dad Gift, $54.
Grown Alchemist Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser, $49.00.
