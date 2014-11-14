Watch: The moment a father says goodbye to his baby boy.

By SHAUNA ANDERSON

It’s a heartbreaking, desperately sad moment that this new father has shared with the world.

A last song. A last touch, just as life is beginning.

This could be one of the most deeply moving things you have seen. It is undeniably tough to watch. It feels invasive, too private for the world to share but that is exactly what this family wanted – for the world to rejoice in the short but meaningful life of baby Lennon.

A life that reflected the love of his Mum and Dad.

The moment is between a father and son. The father, Chris Picco serenades his baby son born at 24 weeks just hours before he died.

The baby’s mother is not there, she died unexpectedly and the baby, Lennon was born by emergency caesarean.

The video was uploaded to YouTube and then linked to Reddit where it went viral.

Before you watch it let me tell you about the parents of Lennon.

A couple very much in love. A couple ready for the bliss and excitement of starting a family.

Ashley – a young woman – just 30 who had dedicated her life to helping others.

She had met her husband Chris when she went to Ground Zero during her senior year’s spring break as a volunteer at Ladder 10 Fire Station.

There she met a fellow volunteer – Chris.

Love, marriage, a life, a baby.

A memorial site set up to honour Ashley says that she dedicated her life to helping others, working as a nurse and lactation consultant.

When the couple found out Ashley was pregnant – due in February they were delighted.

Chris, a musician played music to their baby and as relayed by the Reddit community was thrilled when his unborn son would kick in his wife’s belly.

Joy.

But at just 24 weeks pregnant tragedy struck. Ashley died suddenly. Unexpectedly. The world came crashing down.

The details of her death are unclear but a Reddit user who claims to be friends says the young nurse suffered a brain aneurism and was found by her husband collapsed.

Her baby was born by an emergency caesarean on November 8th. Lennon James Picco survived.

A miracle.

His mother, who so desperately wanted to hold her little boy, did not.

Just days later Chris posted this on a fundraising page set up to help raise money to cover Lennon’s medical costs.

“My wife, best friend and mother of my child passed away. I have a lifetime to grieve this unspeakable loss, but I know that right now she would want me to focus completely on baby Lennon James Picco, who survived by an emergency C-section. He is 24 weeks old and fighting for his life, moment by moment.”

Lennon lived for four days.

His father changed his nappy and held him, he kissed him and bathed him, dressed him in an outfit chosen by Ashley and he sang to him.

And this is his song.

On the 12th November Chris Picco posted this update to his fundraising page.

Dear friends, family, and supporters; it is with an unbelievably heavy heart that I write this. My little fighter, Lennon James Picco went to sleep in his daddy’s arms late last night. He was surrounded by family, friends, and the best doctors, nurses and hospital staff in the world. He was dressed in an outfit that Ashley bought for him, with little guitars on it, and wrapped in a blanket made by a dear friend. I am so thankful for the four unforgettable days I got to spend with him. His mommy would have been so beyond joy to see him and to hold him, touch him, bathe him, sing to him – as I have had the privilege of doing. I have been so blessed and honored to love him before he was formed, to cherish him while mommy carried him, meet him face to precious face, and hold his perfect little body while we said “goodbye for now”. There are no words, but I wanted to keep you updated, as your love and support has meant more than anything in the world. All you need is love.

If you want to donate to help Chris Picco pay for the hospital costs incurred by his son and wife you can here.