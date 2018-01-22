1. “I’ve never driven so fast in my life.” Dad’s terror after 5-year-old son was accidentally shot in the face.

A Queensland father has shared the terror he felt after his five-year-old son was shot in the face with a bullet earlier this month.

Robert Calvisi was home at his Cottonvale property near the Queensland-NSW border on January 2 and five-year-old Cameron was outside playing with his 12-year-old cousin and another child when tragedy struck.

“Daddy, I’ve been shot,” Cameron rushed to tell him, blood pouring from his mouth.

The bullet was fired from a .22 rifle and was lodged in the five-year-old’s cheek, in what police have labelled a “tragic accident”

Now, Calvisi has spoken to The Courier Mail about the ordeal, explaining he wasn’t sure his son was going to survive the car trip to the hospital.

“I’ve never driven so fast in my life, 156km/h I think I was doing all the way, in the rain,” Calvisi said. He bundled Cameron into the car with a shirt underneath his body to absorb the blood that wouldn’t stop flowing.

“He was drowsy. His eyes were starting to roll,” Calvisi said.

“I just kept making him say ‘dad’ all the way into town. I was making him talk to me and he was doing it.”

The pair arrived at Stanthorpe Hospital and were immediately airlifted to Brisbane for specialist care. Cameron underwent emergency surgery on Wednesday afternoon, about 24 hours after the accident, Brisbane Times reports, and was then put in an induced coma as doctors waited for swelling to reduce before removing the rest of the bullet from Cameron’s jaw.

Cameron’s grandfather, Tony Calvisi, who also lives on the property caring for the 12-year-old cousin, said the gun was left in the back of the ute inside the shed. He’d been out hunting pests and, though he usually locks the gun up in a safe, an intense storm forced him to keep it the shed, instead of taking it inside.

“He played with something he shouldn’t have played with,” he told Brisbane Times, referring to Cameron’s cousin.

He said there was “no intent” on behalf of Cameron’s cousin, and that the 12-year-old was “distraught” at what happened.

Speaking to The Courier Mail, Calvisi said he’s expecting Cameron to be sent home from hospital this week. The little boy will have to wear a metal brace around his head during healing, but his dad is confident he “will heal like a saint”.

Police have not yet announced whether they are planning to file gun storage charges, however they do believe the shooting was an accident.

2. Women’s Marches have been held across Australia, one year on.

People across the country have joined together to support women’s rights chanting “hey, hey, ho, ho – the patriarchy has to go”.

Women, men and children rallied in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne in solidarity with the “Women’s March” movement being held across the globe.

Thousands of Sydneysiders headed to the rally at Hyde Park sporting T-shirts saying “We can do it” and waving placards with slogans of “Unbroken” and “If you’re not angry you’re not paying attention”.

“Women bare most of the brunt of racism, discrimination and inequality and it’s time to fight back and do it in solidarity,” said Greens NSW MP Mehreen Faruqi.

Supporters in Melbourne marched from Alexandra Gardens and formed a human chain across the banks of the Yarra.

“I think last year was that watershed moment of President Trump’s election,” Melbourne organiser Melissa Goffin told AAP. “This is mainstream, this is everyone. It’s a new era of feminism.”

Hundreds also took part in Brisbane’s CBD carrying signs and chanting.

“A great day. So many people sending a message to Brisbane that change needs to happen!” Alicia Hahn wrote on social media.

The Women’s March organisation started in Washington in response to Donald Trump’s presidential win.

The group sought to turn protests into political action by encouraging women to run for office and exercise their right to vote and influence elections.

3. While women are marching, Trump is vowing to “protect life” at anti-abortion rally.

President Donald Trump says he’s committed to building “a society where life is celebrated, protected and cherished”.

Trump spoke on Friday via video from the White House Rose Garden to thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered for the annual March for Life at Washington’s National Mall, AAP reports.

“As you all know, Roe v. Wade has resulted in some of the most permissive abortion laws anywhere in the world,” he said, criticising the 1973 Supreme Court decision that affirmed a woman’s right to an abortion at most stages of a pregnancy.

Trump said the United States “is one of only seven countries to allow elective late-term abortions,” mentioning China and North Korea. “It is wrong. It has to change.”

The other countries that allow elective abortions after 20 weeks are Canada, the Netherlands, Singapore and Vietnam, according to the Charlotte Lozier Institute, an anti-abortion research group.

Trump is the third sitting president to address the march: Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush both made supportive remarks to the march at least twice each during their presidencies, speaking via telephone broadcast by loudspeakers.

Trump mistakenly told the crowd he was the first president to address the rally.

4. Nick Kyrgios is out of the Australian Open, shows a moving level of self-control.

Nick Kyrgios has succumbed to world No.3 Grigor Dimitrov in a four-set thriller on Rod Laver Arena to extend the Australian Open local title drought.

Dimitrov resisted a spirited fightback from Kyrgios to end Australia’s singles hopes at Melbourne Park with a 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 7-6 (7-4) fourth-round win on Sunday night.

The Bulgarian had the opportunity to serve out the match when he broke Kyrgios’ serve to go 5-4 up in a tense fourth set, but was forced to a tiebreaker where he converted his second matchpoint, AAP reports.

“Playing against Nick is always tricky,” Dimitrov told the Seven Network. “Two weeks ago I lost against him … he was serving unbelievable, playing unbelievable and competing.”

“He deserves a lot of credit … he fought really hard.”

Not only did Kyrgios keep his typically hot temper in check (even though he was clearly irritated by a racket stringing issue and directed a string of terse words at his box during breaks), but he also congratulated Dimitrov in an unprecedented show of sportsman from the fiery young Australian.

“I just told him to believe in himself,” Kyrgios said in his post-match press conference, referring to the moment he and Dimitrov embraced after the match was over, Metro reports.

“Sometimes I think he lacks a bit of belief. But I think he’s got the game and he’s proved to everyone that he can win one of these Slams. So I just told him to believe himself and hopefully he can go all the way.”

The incredibly tight tussle ended with Dimitrov winning a total of 157 points to Kyrgios’ 156.

The No.3 seed will face unseeded surprise packet Kyle Edmund in the quarter-finals after the Briton defeated Italian Andreas Seppi in four sets.

5. Jessica Falkholt’s funeral to be held today at the same church her parents and sisters were laid to rest.

Australian actor Jessica Falkholt will be laid to rest in Sydney, nearly two weeks after a funeral service was held for her parents and sister who were all tragically killed in a Boxing Day car crash.

The 29-year-old Home & Away star died on Wednesday, six days after her life support was turned off at St George Hospital.

The rising star had been clinging to life in a critical condition since December 26 when the car she was travelling in with her parents Lars and Vivian and sister Annabelle was involved in a collision with a four-wheel drive near Ulladulla.

The sisters were rescued before the car erupted in flames with the bodies of their parents inside. Annabelle, 21, died in hospital three days later.

Jessica’s funeral will be held at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Concord on Monday, the same church where hundreds of mourners gathered less than two weeks ago to farewell her parents and sister.

A Mass will be celebrated at 12pm, followed by a private family interment.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to Australian Cancer Research.

6. Peter Dinklage (AKA Tyrion Lannister) thinks the time is right to end GoT.

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage thinks the HBO hit series is coming to an end at the perfect time.

“It’s time,” the actor said at the Sundance Film Festival studio, AAP reports.

“Storywise, not just for all our lives. It’s the perfect time to end it. Sometimes shows stay on a little too long, the jumping-the-shark thing.”

Dinklage plays Tyrion Lannister in the hit series. Over the course of the show’s run, Tyrion has gone from simple Lannister royalty, to the Hand of the King for the reviled Joffrey Baratheon, to a patricidal fugitive, and now stands as the Hand of the Queen to Daenerys Targaryen.

“It’s bittersweet when it’s time to move on with everything,” he said.

“It’s always the sad part of our business, because you get pockets of great people for short amounts of time and then you have to move on and it’s always heartbreaking.”

HBO announced early this year that Game of Thrones won’t be airing the eighth and final season until sometime in 2019.

7. Adelaide emerge as WBBL contenders after an exhilirating match on Sunday.

It might have needed some Devine intervention, but Adelaide have emerged as genuine WBBL contenders after scoring a thrilling super-over win over the Sydney Thunder.

In what was the second overtime match in as many days in the WBBL, Sophie Devine answered Adelaide’s prayers with both bat and ball late in the Wagga Wagga encounter.

The dual-code New Zealander limited the Thunder to just four runs in the final over on Sunday to force the extra period, before conceding just six runs in her super-over, AAP reports.

Not content with her bowling heroics, Devine then slogged a boundary off Rene Ferrell’s third ball and captured the match-winning single.

The defeat means the Thunder relinquished top spot to the Sydney Sixers on net run rate, with Adelaide joining both teams on 16 points at the top of the table.

It sets up a grandstand final week of the regular season next week.

Also over the weekend, WBBL leading runscorer Ellyse Perry turned in an effortless 39 off 45 balls to guide the Sydney Sixers to a comfortable four-wicket win over the Melbourne Stars.

And Perth consolidated fourth spot on the ladder with a close six-wicket win over a determined Hobart team in Perth.

We think you deserve to treat yourself. So Mamamia are giving you the opportunity to win one of three $100 gift vouchers by completing a survey for us.

Here at Mamamia we are always looking for ways to make Mamamia even better and more sparkly for you. By filling out this quick 15 min survey, you will help us do just that.