Father jailed for raping wife in front of young child.

A man who raped his wife in front of their young child has been sentenced to more than two years behind bars.

The Canberra man was found guilty in March of sex without consent and an act of indecency.

The court heard that the man married his wife overseas in an arranged marriage. They usually have seperate rooms, with the wife sharing a room with their three-year-old child, while her husband usually shared another room with their nine-year-old.

About 11pm in January last year, court documents say the husband entered the room where the wife was sleeping and tried to have sex with her.

She told him no and refused his advances, the court heard.

The Canberra Times reports that the husband slapped her across the face, causing her to cry.

The court heard that while the man attacked her the woman called for her older son, who came in and asked what was happening before leaving the room and returning to bed.

The woman bit her husband on the shoulder and scratched his face as she rejected his advances, all the while her three-year-old was nearby.

After threatening her and her family the man left but returned a little while later and raped her again.

The court heard that the man sent his wife a message the next morning saying “I am feeling very bad and sad so so sorry”.

The judge said it was "of concern" the violence took place in front of children. Image Via Stock.

Acting Justice Robinson said although even though the message was "a sincere expression of remorse" the man had since not acknowledged guilt.

"It must be clear to the offender, and to like-minded offenders, that under Australian law, with which we are presently concerned, engagement in sexual relations is a matter of choice and is not a matter of subjugation."

The judge said it was "of concern" the violence took place in front of children.

"First, a three-year-old child was present in the bedroom even though that child was asleep. Second, part of the confrontation was overheard by and took place in the presence of the nine-year-old child who observed it," he said.

The man was sentenced to an aggregate four years' imprisonment, with a non-parole period of two years and two months.

For domestic violence support 24/7, call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).