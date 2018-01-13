Australia's top fashion stylist Lana Wilkinson names the 5 must-have items of 2018.

With a new year, new resolutions (maybe?) and new you (probably not?) comes a time to reflect on, well, everything. Including the terrible/fabulous/average fashion choices you’ve been making, and the trendy ones you’ll be making over the course of the next year.

Of course, the only thing separating the 2018 you and the 2017 you is about… two weeks. Which means the only thing separating the big fashion trends of 2017 and 2018 is about… two weeks.

But that doesn’t mean things aren’t changing.

So, to make sure none of us are the idiots who arrive at event come March in red when it was so clearly the colour of last year (noob), I enlisted the help of one of the country’s most popular celebrity stylists, the lovely Lana Wilkinson.

Wilkinson, who has dressed the likes of Bec Judd, Nadia Bartel, Georgia Love, Elyse Knowles, Brooke Hogan and Rebecca Harding has nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram where she regularly posts delightfully bright and well-styled outfits on some particularly familiar faces.

Here, Lana very kindly shares her wisdom, arguing “not everything is redundant from last year” and a few key trends are “layovers” from the year before.

The five items to invest in this year

Denim

“If you’re going to invest in anything, invest in a good pair of jeans this year,” she says.

Wilkinson believes denim jeans in the evening, taking outfits “from day to night” will be huge this year and be the lazy girl’s holy grail.

Sneakers

Sneakers, too, aren’t going anywhere. If you’re going to spend money on footwear, the stylist says, spend it on a great pair of sneakers.

A black blazer

A black blazer, it seems, will never go out of fashion. Wilkinson says the range of black blazers available – from high end to low end – is huge, suggesting Forever New, Zara, Camilla and Marc and Balmain are great. Depending on your price point, of course.

The satin slip

Wilkinson loves the satin slip, both in singlet and dress form. Namely, because you can “have the trend by making it yours”. You can wear t-shirts under them, or just wear a slip “over some jeans”.

Sunnies

“Grab a fun pair of sunnies to change up your look,” she says.

Yes, maybe even the cat-eye matrix style you’ve been avoiding. Speaking of those…

The biggest trends you’ll see this year

1. The 90s

“There’s definitely a big nod to the 90s going on and that’s really, really huge in terms of accessories. If you’re wanting to change up your look, but don’t want to be spending money on things, accessories are a really affordable way to change up your look,” she says.

Of note? Those 90s-style matrix sunnies in big bold colours (think pinks, reds, whites) that Kim Kardashian gave voice to in the last episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses,'” Kardashian said, while wearing the tiny glasses. “He sent me, like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses like this.”

Wilkinson says like it or not, the fact Kim and Kanye love the sunnies will mean they’ll be even bigger this year. Why? “It’s what they say, when Kanye and Kim get a bad cough, the rest of us get the flu.”

What a time to be alive.

2. Beret, beret, beret

“I don’t think it’s for everyone,” Wilkinson says of the beret, “But through winter it will be really helpful. We will see it through fashion week here [in the coming months].”

3. Logo central

“Logo central is only just going to keep going on this year, on t-shirts, on bags. My recommendation is to be a minimalist in your approach, you don’t need to be a walking billboard of designer logos.”

4. Purple

“Purple will be on everything. I think it will be like how red was of last year – people weren’t sure at the start of the year but come Spring racing carnival it was everywhere.”

5. Utilitarian vibes

Blame, in part, Kaia Gerber for this one.

“Cargo pants will still be everywhere,” Wilkinson says. “Kaia Gerber did it recently,” adding anything the model wears will only inflate the trend, no matter how divisive.

However, Wilkinson does admit this trend is hard for many to get their head around.

“For me, I think my version of the utilitarian trend is a structured black blazer with big black buttons.”

6. The floral midi dress

“The floral midi dress, while not groundbreaking will stick around for some time, and it’s just about reinventing how you style it.”

7. White boots

Wilkinson is brief but candid about the longevity of a trend like white boots: “Good for now, not for later.”

What trends will you be buying into this year? Let us know in the comments below…

Listen: The Mamamia Out Loud team on why activewear was so big in 2017.

