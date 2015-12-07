5 ways to ease yourself out of a fashion rut.

By: Allison Cooper for Ravishly.

Have you ever heard the word “rut” used in a positive sense? Nope! A rut isn’t a good thing, it’s a place of being stuck and you need to move forward.

There is no way around it, whenever you find yourself in a fashion rut, it’s pretty difficult to get out of. A fashion rut puts us in a place of comfort, where it’s very difficult to break free and expose ourselves to any newness that might be out there in the fashion world to explore — because we are too content with where we are.

Why break free from a fashion rut?

1. Get inspired.

Like I mentioned before, your fashion rut could be due to a lack of inspiration with your life, so you need to find a way to snap out of it. A really great way to do this is through Pinterest! It's super-easy to sign up (but who doesn’t have an account already?) and you can scroll through page after page of fashion content — some even showcasing how to perfectly style outfits for your yourself, with stuff straight from your closet.

2. Spend some one-on-one time with your wardrobe.

It’s easy to get into a routine of pulling out the same pair of jeans and top every day, so you need to break the cycle. Set aside some time and go through your closet (you can even use this as some organising time — score!), and you will certainly be surprised with the fashion gems you forgot you even had hanging there.

3. Attend a trunk show or equivalent.

Not everyone can sit runway side at New York Fashion Week, but I promise that your local department stores host trunk shows regularly that offer a sneak peek at designer collections, and sometimes even offer special discounts. It doesn’t matter what you do, but step outside the box and find a new piece to get excited about wearing.

4. Play some fashion games with yourself.

Yes, you are probably thinking, “Well I can go shopping, but that doesn’t guarantee that I’m actually going to wear the new clothes.” So challenge yourself! Start playing simple games like eliminating all red from your outfits for a week, or if you are feeling super confident, remove black! Or you could try wearing a different piece of jewelry each day. No matter what the game is, challenge yourself to actually get imaginative and do it every day.

5. Call in some help from a stylish friend.

If all else fails, plead to your most stylish friend for a little help. There is nothing like opening a bottle of wine, digging into your closet, and playing dress-up!

This post originally appeared on Ravishly.