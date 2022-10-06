"I was left heartbroken." Who's still together from Farmer Wants A Wife?

The reunion episode of Farmer Wants A Wife saw farmers confirm whether they were still with their chosen partners. And while we were all very nervous about the outcome, it turned out everyone who was in a couple was still very much loved up.

Farmer Will chose Jess, Farmer Ben picked Leish, and Farmer Harry asked Tess to become his girlfriend.

Of course, it's been a while since the reunion episode was filmed and as we all know, reality TV romance is quite different when it's thrown out into the real world. The cameras disappear, and a whole lot more pressure arrives on the scene.

So how are the FWAW couples cracking on outside of the show?

Let's take a look at where the Farmer Wants A Wife couples are now and break down who is still with who.

Are Farmer Ben Scowen and Leish still together?

Sadly... no.

Just two days after the reunion episode of Farmer Wants A Wife aired, Leish took to Instagram to share that she and Farmer Ben have ended.

Despite admitting they had fallen for each other on the show and indicating they were still going steady a month after the finale episode was filmed, Leish broke the news that they are officially done.

"I am completely heartbroken to announce that sadly Ben and I have parted ways," she wrote.

"I tried everything I could to make our relationship last after the show,” she said while squashing rumours that she was never planning on moving to his farm.

"Unfortunately, it wasn’t there for Ben anymore, and I was left absolutely shocked and heartbroken."

Leish added that falling in love with Ben's daughter and his family made the breakup "hurt that little bit extra".

Farmer Ben is yet to say anything about the split.

Are Farmer Will Simpson and Jess still together?

YES!

Don't worry everyone, love is not yet dead. During the final episode of Farmer Wants A Wife, Will told Jess he was "falling in love" with her.

"When I look forward to my future, I see you in it. I want you to be in it. I really am falling in love with you, and I want to give us a go, and I really hope that you do as well," he said at the time.

The reunion episode – which was filmed one month after the new couples were shown – told us that Will and Jess hadn't spent a single day apart from one another. Things continued to look up for the pair when it was revealed by those living in Farmer Will's hometown that he and Jess had been seen out and about in Berriwillock, Victoria.

"She has moved from QLD to Sea Lake and now plays netball for his country football [club]," they explained to So Dramatic.

"From what I’ve heard they’re very happy together, and she’s loving the community."

Are Farmer Harry Lloyd and Tess still together?

All signs point to yes.

It looks like Farmer Harry and Tess are still going strong!

During the reunion episode, Harry revealed that while they were indeed still carrying out with their long-distance relationship, he was taking a "gap year" and moving to the Gold Coast to be with Tess full time until she can make the move down to his farm.

And according to So Dramatic, the pair have been seen multiple times "attending events together as a couple".

Did Farmer Benjamin Jackson manage to find someone?

After Benjamin left the show, it devastated the girls on Farmer Wants A Wife.

However, it looks like the farmer has been able to rekindle a relationship with Hannah, who was a favourite on the reality dating series.

"He went to my friend’s salon and bought her a gift voucher," an insider told So Dramatic. "Apparently, he’s really nice, but she didn’t know who he was, and he said, 'I'm on TV, you know.'"

During Farmer Wants A Wife, Farmer Benjamin revealed his grandmother had passed away. Not long after, he said he had become unwell himself and would be leaving the show to work on his health.

Is Farmer Paige still single?

Looks likely.

In one of the biggest (and most empowering) twists, Farmer Paige elected to choose herself at the end of the season. After losing the spark with her closest contestants, she decided she would not settle for anything less than true love, and so walked away from the show alone.

Farmer Paige was still single during the reunion episode, and by the lack of new Instagram posts, we're assuming she's still enjoying her single status and is keeping busy on the farm.





Feature Image: Seven / Instagram @_aleisham.