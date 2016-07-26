The fan question that just brought Jennifer Aniston to tears.

Jennifer Aniston is on a mission, to remind us all that she is human, just like us.

She may have the fame and riches afforded to her by her celebrity status, but that doesn’t mean she’s immune to those feelings of self doubt that often creep into all of our thoughts.

Aniston was asked by a young fan during an appearance at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy if she ever questioned her identity.

"I’d like to know if you ever had a moment in which you get up a morning and you don’t know who you are," she asked.

Wow. That's a doozy.

Instantly brought to tears by the emotional nature of the question, Aniston replied that "there's not enough fingers and toes in the room to count how many times that happened."

"We're all human beings at the end of the day, whether we're a waitress, a baker, a student, or whatever we are, at the end of the day you can hit walls and think I can't go any further, or this is too much, or my heart can't take it or the pain is too great or am I good enough?" she said.

"And you just have to sort of somehow miraculously overcome. You just go, 'I can, yes I can, yes you can'."

Thanks Jen, now we're crying.

This isn't the first time Jen has given us some words to live by in recent weeks - earlier this month she wrote a heartfelt op-ed about the constant pregnancy rumours that have plagued the star for years.

"For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of 'journalism', the 'First Amendment' and 'celebrity news'," she wrote.

"We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone. Let’s make that decision for ourselves and for the young women in this world who look to us as examples. Let’s make that decision consciously, outside of the tabloid noise. We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. We get to determine our own “happily ever after” for ourselves."

Jennifer Aniston: our new celebrity hero.