Victoria Beckham shared a photo of her daughter and all hell broke loose.

Can you believe Harper Beckham is five years old already? Time flies when you’re one of the cutest celebrity kids on the block.

Victoria Beckham celebrated her little girl’s birthday by posting an adorable photo on Instagram, and it really got people talking…for all the wrong reasons.

“Happy Birthday baby girl. We all love you so much,” Victoria captioned the photo of her kissing her daughter on the lips.

It turns out fans weren’t too happy about it. with trolls commenting on the picture that kissing her daughter on her lips was “inappropriate” and “so lesbian”. Yeah, we told you it was ridiculous. Luckily, the former singer’s fans were quick to jump to her defence, labelling the picture as beautiful and telling trolls to hit “unfollow” if they didn’t like what they saw.

“Don’t listen to all this crap about kissing your beautiful daughter on the lips, just rubbish…great parents keep up the great job,” wrote one fan.

The question of whether or not to kiss your child on the lips is not new: earlier this year, author Dr Charlotte Reznick claimed that kissing on the lips could be “too sexual”.

Watch David Beckham show his love for Harper on Kiss Cam. Post continues after video.

“The kiss on the lips can be stimulating … It’s just too confusing. If mommy kisses daddy on the mouth and vice versa, what does that mean when I, a little girl or boy, kiss my parents on the mouth?” she wrote.

Surely there’s nothing wrong with a mother planting a kiss on her daughter to celebrate a birthday milestone? There’s too much to love about this snap to think otherwise.

