Family hoping for girl welcomes 12th boy



We have some daunting news for our latest iBlog Friday winner, Lisa Wilson, whose post is called "Should I keep trying for a girl?" (Read it by clicking here.)

Kateri Schwandt had been crossing her fingers for a baby girl after giving birth to 11 boys. She told friends and family to “think pink” when they found out they were expecting their 12th child.

But the family have just welcomed their 12th son, Tucker Ray.

"[He's] the perfect baby," dad Jay told MLive.com.

Kateri and Jay are staunch Catholics who live in Michigan, USA. Their older sons are aged 21, 17, 16, 14, 11, 10, 8, 6, 5, 3 and 19 months.

Tucker's brothers aren't complaining about the testosterone-heavy household. “It’s normal for us. This is what we’ve grown up with,” said one. “The greatest thing is living with 11 of your best friends.”

"We did not start out planning this, we just kind of came upon it and kept going with it," Kateri added. "I'm sure a little girl probably would be fun, but we know what we're doing. Sometimes I feel like I'm living in a locker room."

Kateri keeps her head above water with a system of chore charts and lots of Band-Aids. All the older boys know how to change a nappy and by the time they hit sixth class, each is in charge of doing his own laundry.

Lisa, you have been warned!