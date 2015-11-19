Thursday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Five-month old baby boy dies at family day­care in Brisbane.

A coroner will investigate the tragic death of a five-month old baby boy at a family daycare centre in Brisbane yesterday.

Police say there were no suspicious circumstances around the baby’s death but they will investigate the family daycare centre after they were unable to find contact details for the parents of some of the children in care.

Just before 11am paramedics were called after the baby was found unresponsive.

An ambulance spokesman said paramedics attempted CPR at the scene but the infant died.

The Courier Mail reports that while family daycare providers are generally required to have one adult for every four ­children younger than school age up to six other children were let out of the house after police arrived.

Inspector Steve Flori said police were “not dealing with any suspicions” in relation to the boy’s death yesterday.

However, there were circumstances that “warrants our further investigation”,

“When police were looking through the premises generally to check on its condition, they found some locked doors,” he said. “When those doors have been opened, they’ve actually found children in some of the rooms.”

The baby’s death will be referred to the coroner.

2. Latest from police raids in Paris. Two killed. Five arrested.

Two people have died in a pre-dawn police raid in Paris targeting the alleged mastermind of last Friday’s terror attack.

The raid came days after an orchestrated a wave of coordinated attacks through Paris that killed at least 129 people.

Police swooped on the building in the northern suburb of Sant-Denis after phone conversations indicating a relative of Abdelhami Abaaoud, the suspected mastermind of last Friday’s Paris attacks might be there.

Main developments:

• The French Prosecutor has given a press conference detailing the “war arsenal” held by the terror cell.

• Suspected architect of the Friday attacks Abdelhamid Abaaoud of the Paris attacks is dead some media outlets are reporting.

• His cousin, Hasna Aitboulahcen, blew herself up during the raids.

• Reports the terror cell were about to strike Charles de Gaulle airport

Police said one police dog, seven-year-old ‘Diesel’ died in the raid, and five officers were wounded.

French broadcaster France 2 say that the terror suspects killed and arrested were in the final stages of carrying out an “imminent” attack at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport and a shopping centre in La Défense, the capital’s business district.

Two people were killed, including a female suicide bomber and, as reported by The Washington Post, Abdelhamid Abaaoud – but yet unconfirmed by the French prosecutor. The Washington Post reports that the confirmation was made after forensic experts combed the Saint-Denis flat.

Though other sources are reporting that until DNA can be forensically examined there is no way of knowing if it is Abaaoud or not. In the past he has faked his death in order to escape capture.

For more read this post here.

3. ‪#jesuischien‪ trending on Twitter.

The police dog, Diesel who was killed in the police raids in Paris is being hailed as a hero.

The seven-year old Belgian Malinois died when a female suicide bomber blew herself up.

Special media has lit up with tributes to the brave canine.

Some though are saying the focus is a bit ill timed.

4. Eagles of Death Metal have cancelled all further shows.

The rock band who were on stage before terrorists stormed the Bataclan concert hall have said they are proud to stand together with “our new family” in their first statement since the Paris attacks.

Eagles of Death Metal said they are still trying to come to terms with what happened and said they were “proud to stand together with our new family, now united by a common goal of love and compassion.”

In a statement on their Facebook page, the band said they were suspending all shows until further notice.

5. Residents urged to avoid fire areas.

Residents in the West Australian community of Esperance have been urged to avoid the area at a community meeting at the Esperance Civic Centre.

Esperance Shire president Victoria Brown thanked firefighters and pleased with people to avoid the area.

“Some messages for you even though it is frustrating, please avoid the fire area.”

“I know you’re desperate to go home, some of you, and have a look and check your stock, but please, please don’t do that — it’s going to cause further complications.”

“Please be patient. I know it is difficult, I know it is hard, but we’re going to really need you so don’t burn out your enthusiasm for offers of support now because this is going to be a long process of recovery.”

Farmer Kym Curnow and three German backpackers died in the bushfires in southeast WA and there are fears three more people may have perished.

6. Serial sex offender allegedly raped, blackmailed women while under GPS tracking.

A court has heard that a violent sex offender who was monitored 24 hours a day with a GPS tracking device was able to operate an escort service, rape and blackmail women and solicit young girls to become child prostitutes.

The Daily Telegraph reports the man was placed on an extended supervision order in the community for five years and made to wear a GPS tracking device after he was released from jail at the end of a 16-year sentence for abducting and sexually assaulting four female hitchhikers.

In August and September this year when the man was found guilty by a jury of 18 sex offences including nine counts of raping two women.

The NSW Government applied for a continuing detention order but the application was dismissed in favour of an extended supervision order.

The man, who wore a GPS tracking device faced court yesterday where he entered a last-minute plea of guilty to committing an indecent act on an eight-year-old girl and using her for the production of child abuse material.

During his supervision order period he breached numerous conditions of his order including stopping his anti-libidinal medication, engaging with prostitutes, interacting with children and downloading pornography including the bondage and ill treatment of women.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the man hunted for middle-aged women in financial trouble, formed a sexual relationship with them and then blackmailed them with secret sex videos to hand over their daughters for his sexual satisfaction.

7. Islamic State claim to have brought down Russian plane in new issue of their Dabiq magazine.

With the cover line “Just terror” Islamic State’s Dabiq magazine has claimed responsibility for both the Paris attacks and the Russian plane bombing writing in a caption to a picture from Paris that “the nightmare in France has only just begun”.

In the magazine IS produced a photo of what they claim was the improvised explosive device which destroyed the Russian metrojet airliner over Egypt last month.

They also printed a picture of a passport which they claim belonged to “dead crusaders”.

It appears to match the name of Russian victim Aleksandr Butkevich, which suggests that they had people at the scene of the crash first, or it proves they had someone working for them at the airport.

8. Man charged with pouring bleach on partner.

A man has been charged with reckless wounding, and using poison to inflict grievous bodily harm after allegedly pouring bleach down the throat of a woman, believed to be his partner, in an alleged domestic assault in Sydney’s east.

Police say the 39-year-old man pushed his partner onto the floor of their Maroubra unit during an argument and poured bleach down her throat on Monday night.

The 37-year-old woman suffered chemical burns to her throat and damage to her lungs and remains at Prince of Wales Hospital.

He was arrested several hours later and has been charged with reckless wounding, and using poison to inflict grievous bodily harm.

He will appear in court today.

For domestic violence support 24/7, call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).

9. APEC “silly shirts” photo opportunity.

The traditional leaders silly shirts photo has been taken at APEC with the Philippines presenting each leader a ‘Barong’.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull stood alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The shirts weren’t anything like last year’s “Star Trek” like suits from Beijing. Instead designer Paul Cabral researched each leaders’ home culture and arts to use as the basis for his creations.

The semi-sheer cream shirts, partially made from pineapple fibre, were then specially tailored for each VIP with motifs of their country.

US President Barack Obama’s features American renaissance architecture, Mr Jinping’s bamboo leaves.

Mr Turnbull – surf boards.

10. Facebook turns on Safety Check for Nigerians.

Facebook has switched on its Safety Check feature for the first time since the Paris attacks in response to the bombing in Yola, Nigeria.

“We’ve activated Safety Check again after the bombing in Nigeria,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted to Facebook yesterday. At least 31 people were killed and 72 injured after a bomb blast tore through the north-eastern Nigerian city.

Facebook faced criticism in the wake of the Paris bombings with many asking why they didn’t activate the security check for the suicide bombing in Beiriut.

Facebook Vice President Alex Schultz defended their actions saying:

“We chose to activate Safety Check in Paris because we observed a lot of activity on Facebook as the events were unfolding. In the middle of a complex, uncertain situation affecting many people,” Schultz wrote in his Facebook post.

“So we made the decision to try something we’ve never done before: activating Safety Check for something other than a natural disaster.

“There has to be a first time for trying something new, even in complex and sensitive times, and for us that was Paris,” Schultz said.

“We want this tool to be available whenever and wherever it can help.”

