Express Media foster young Australian writing talent. But they need help.

Recent cuts to the Australia Council were felt by the small to medium arts sector and 62 Australian organisations lost their multi-year operational funding.

One of these organisations was Express Media, a not-for-profit writing and media organisation for young artists, and the publisher of Australia’s premiere youth literary journal Voiceworks.

While funding from the Australia Council only represents a portion of income for the organisation, without additional financial support, Express Media’s capacity to deliver a much needed program comprising craft and skills development, networking and community building, recognition of excellence as well as the publication and presentation of young writers, will be significantly diminished in 2017 and beyond.

Express Media fosters buddy Aussie writing talent. Image: Supplied

Express Media is important to thousands of people for a number of unique and individual reasons. Prominent alumni such as Benjamin Law, Liam Pieper, Anna Krien, Hannah Kent, Tom Doig, Lili Wilkinson, Justin Heazlewood and Van Badham have gone on to have a significant impact in the Australian literary, artistic and political landscapes.

This year, Express Media plans to continue their work and support young writers and artists in a myriad of ways. Express Media have launched the brand new program Tracks, which will bring writing workshops and masterclasses to Western Sydney and Canberra, and Toolkits, a 12-week online course, will help young writers across Australia to hone their skills in poetry and creative writing.

Express Media are also responsible for The John Marsden and Hachette Australia Prize for Young Writers and The Scribe Nonfiction Prize for Young Writers. Voiceworks still stands as a rare and invaluable resource for young writers to receive feedback on their work.

To ensure that 2016 is not the last year young writers will have access to these opportunities, Express Media asks that you consider giving back to the organisation that’s been here for young writers all these years.

A donation of $25 will provide Express Media membership and unlimited access to our programs and events to a young person experiencing financial hardship. $100 pays a young writer or visual artist who is published in Voiceworks. $200 allows for a one hour workshop, while $500 means Express Media can deliver a 3 hour masterclass for young writers.

The future of this organisation is very much dependent on the support from the arts and literary community. Making a tax deductible donation to Express Media ensures that doors will stay open for the many generations of young writers yet to come.

For more information on Express Media, visit their website at www.expressmedia.org.au or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.