With AAP.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed 19 fatalities after an explosion occurred at a local concert venue.

Posting on Twitter, authorities confirmed that more than 50 others were also injured in the incident, which is currently being investigated by North West Counter Terrorism Unit.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May described the incident as “an appalling terrorist attack”.

“We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack,” she said in a statement.

“All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected.”

Police have urged people to stay away from the area. Image via Getty.

According to US news outlet ABC, preliminary investigations indicate a suicide bomber may be responsible for the blast.

However, local authorities are yet to comment on the source of the explosion.

Britain is on its second-highest alert level of "severe" meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.

A spokesperson for Ariana Grande earlier confirmed she is "okay" and safe following the evening's events.

The singer has since tweeted her sympathies, writing:

"Broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words." [sic]

Her manager, Scooter Braun, added, "Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.

"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives."

Concertgoers report hearing a "huge, bomb-like bang" go off around the time they were exiting the venue after the singer had finished performing.

"It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us," 22-year-old Majid Khan told Sky News.

Concert-goers were filmed running and screaming from the venue after the blast. Image via Twitter.

"Everyone was in a huge state of panic, calling each other as some had gone to the toilet whilst this had gone off, so it was just extremely disturbing for everyone there."

Suzy Mitchell, 26, whose flat is opposite the venue, reported a huge bang rocking the neighbourhood.

She told the Press Association: "(I) just heard a huge bang from my bed, came out to the front of my apartments (we're on the top floor so have perfect view) and everyone was running away in big crowds.

"Currently lots of emergency services going to and from. But can't see anything substantial as of yet except fleeing people and lots of cars."

Police escort shocked members of the public from Manchester Arena. Image: Getty.

As heavily armed police continued to patrol the area, one woman posted on Facebook that over 50 children had been taken to the nearby Holiday Inn to wait for their parents.

"Please repost for any parents with children [at the concert]," Paula Robinson wrote on Facebook.

"We have taken as many kids as we can to Holiday Inn we will keep them safe and stay with them.

"We have got about 50 kids with us waiting to be picked up...they are safe we will look after them."

Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor, Steve Rotheram, tweeted that his two daughters were at the concert, but were safe.

He also added that waiting to hear for news of children is a "parent's worst nightmare".