Ewan McGregor's teenage daughter just had a subtle jab at her father's new relationship.

Ewan McGregor’s daughter has written what appears to be an emotional critique of her father’s new relationship in a song she sang on Instagram.

Esther McGregor, 15, posted the video on the platform on Friday, saying the song was one she had written and called ‘Made you a man’.

The song starts with Esther saying she woke one morning and began reading “dumb sh*t she found online”.

“Seeing those pictures, they’re making me cry,” she went on, adding, “Happy birthday to me, am I right?”

The song is thought to be a reference to the moment UK newspaper, The Sun, published images of the 46-year-old kissing his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead in a London cafe. The images were published on what The Sun reports was her birthday.

McGregor, who has been married to Eve Mavrakis for 22 years after meeting in 1995, hadn’t yet announced his split from his wife when the photos were published online. It is thought the couple split in May.

Meanwhile, his co-star Winstead announced she and her husband of seven years, Riley Stearns, had split in May of the same year.

McGregor and Mavrakis have four children together: Clara, 21, Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15 and six-year-old Anouk.

In a telling final line from her song, Esther sings: “I don’t know how to forgive. I don’t know if I can. Ruining me”.

McGregor made headlines earlier this month at the Golden Globes, after he accepted the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television, and thanked both his wife and girlfriend.

"I want to take a moment to just say thank you to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years," he said.

"And my four children, Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk - I love you."

Just moments later, McGregor thanked his new girlfriend.

"There would have been no Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead, so thank you very much."

Unsurprisingly, when asked by the Daily Mail what she thought of being mentioned along with the woman some outlets report he left her for, McGregor's wife of 22 years said she was unimpressed.

"No, I did not like his speech," the 51-year-old said.

And when asked why, she replied: "For the same reasons you are here asking me about it".