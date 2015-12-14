News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Eva Longoria is engaged for the third time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Eva Longoria has revealed some happy news, announcing on Instagram her engagement to media mogul Jose Antonio Baston.

The 40-year old shared a photo of the couple kissing in a desert in Duabi with the simple statement:

“Ummmm so this happened….#Engaged #Dubai #Happiness,”

In the photo, the actress, best known for her role in Desperate Housewives, is seen wearing a ruby and diamond ring.

Longoria and Baston, 47, began dating in 2013, Baston owns Latin America’s largest media company.

Longoria has been married twice before to actor Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004 and then to NBA star Tony Parker, their marriage ended when the couple split in 2011.

In April 2014 Longoria told Ellen DeGeneres she was “very happy” with her relationship with Baston.

“He’s a good dresser,” she said of her millionaire boyfriend.

“I always have to step it up. It’s exhausting.”

Tags: celebrity , entertainment-tv , movies-and-music

Related Stories

Recommended