CULT BUY: The Gorman-like clothing label that gives back to those in need.

If you’re looking for clothes with a conscience, look no further than The Social Outfit.

The brand’s prints are bold, the colours bright, the fabrics ethically sourced and produced or donated – oh, and every piece has given people from refugee and new migrant communities employment, training and opportunities in clothing production, retail, design and marketing since it was started three years ago.

Research shows that the greatest challenge refugees face once they’ve arrived in Australia is finding a job. The Social enterprise and registered charity aims to work on this, by making and selling quality products that help financially empower people.

The Social Outfit is making the world (and its wardrobes) a better place, one beautifully made item of clothing at a time.

“I wanted to help build a sense of belonging for new migrants and refugees, and I truly believe that creativity and fashion can lead to learning and empowerment,” CEO Jackie Ruddock previously told Mamamia.

Stylish and selfless, they really are.

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of workout tights, a colourful t-shirt or a statement dress, the Gorman-esque clothes will nail the brief (and just quietly, they’re slightly more affordable too!).

Prices start at $69 for tights ranging up to $299 for a bomber jacket. With limited numbers of each design produced, you’re guaranteed to get a unique piece of clothing that will instantly jazz up your wardrobe.

Some stand out pieces from the current collection include the Fairfield Shell Top, $149,the Bronze Classic Pinafore, $179, and the Pebble Sports Bomber, $249.

Got any large pieces or rolls of fabric lying around unused? You can donate them to the charity and possibly see them turned into a fabulous dress or jacket. As well as supporting The Social Outfit by purchasing some clothes, you can also donate, which will go directly towards their training and production programs.

You can shop online or visit the brand’s store in Newtown, Sydney and meet some of the new Australians the social enterprise has helped.

Listen: Stylist Sarah Elizabeth Turner on how to turn your wardrobe around.

