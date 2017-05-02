News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Erin Molan responds to allegations of a 'fling' with Anthony Bell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney TV presenter Erin Molan says she’s “never had an intimate relationship with Anthony Bell” and her name is being “unfairly dragged” into a messy marriage dispute.

“Erin’s relationship with Anthony Bell has only ever been strictly professional, both as a client and a crew member on Perpetual Loyal,” a statement issued by her employer, the Nine Network, said on Tuesday.

“Allegations to the contrary are false, offensive and defamatory.”

It comes as a Sydney court was told on Tuesday about a text message from Bell’s estranged wife, Kelly Landry, saying “I know about Erin”.

The message was sent after Bell won the Sydney to Hobart yacht race on December 28.

Landry, a former model and TV presenter, and Bell, a celebrity accountant and champion skipper, have two daughters. Details of the pair’s marriage are being aired in court at a hearing over an AVO application against Bell.

While the case is “incredibly sad” for the family involved, it has “absolutely nothing to do” with Molan, said Nine.

Molan, 34, is a host on the network’s NRL Footy Show and last month announced her engagement to policeman Sean Ogilvy.

Tags: australian-news , news-3

Related Stories

Recommended