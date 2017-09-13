News
baby

TRUMP BABY: There's a tiny new addition to the President's family.

We’re about to hear the pitter patter of little feet in the White House corridors, as President of the United States becomes a grandfather for the ninth time.

Donald Trump’s second son Eric and his wife Lara today welcomed their first child, a son called Eric Luke Trump.

“Lara and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric ‘Luke’ Trump at 8:50 this morning,” the 33-year-old businessman posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

He is grandfather to Trump Ivanka’s three children with husband Jared Kushner and the five children of his first son Donald Jr.

Now, the only question is about the world being created for them.

