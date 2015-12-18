Tinder Nightmares Episode 3: At the bike rack.

Sometimes, the men you match with on Tinder are nothing but gentlemen.

Other times… not so much.

And it’s the men who come out with greasy one-liners and late night booty-calls that infuriate Sydney-based actress, Ana Maria.

After discussing the trials and tribulations of the dating app with her best friend, Tim, an idea struck the pair: What if Tinder conversations DID happen in real life?

And, well, the rest is history.

You can watch other episodes in the Tinder Nightmares series below:

There are 7 episodes in this series, you can watch them all here.

