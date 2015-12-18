News
entertainment

Tinder Nightmares Episode 2: At the cafe.

Ah, Tinder, home to some of the sleaziest singletons on the market.

When the Creeps of Tinder aren’t trying to impress you with shirtless selfies, they’re trying their very best to concoct unique pick-up lines.

So it’s no surprise Tinder conversations sometimes go a little VERY pear-shaped.

Ever imagined if Tinder conversations DID happen in real life? Well, now you don’t have to.

You can watch other episodes in the Tinder Nightmares series below:

There are 7 episodes in the Tinder Nightmares series, you can watch them all here.

Please like and follow Real Tinder Nightmares for more episodes on their Facebook page.

