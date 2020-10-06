From Helper to Loyalist: Your reaction to this simple scenario determines your parenting style.

Parents, picture this scenario: your kids are painting today. They are covered in paint and their clothes are dirty. How do you react?

1. You knew they were going to paint today so you have a fresh change of clothes ready for them to change into after.

2. You check in to see if they have enough paint, need other supplies or if you can assist with their artworks.

3. You encourage your kids and tell them how great their paintings are looking.

4. You ask your children what the colours and pattern mean.

5. You tell them stories about famous artists and artworks. You get them inspired by the art world.

6. You remind your kids that if they need any help, you'll always have time for them.

7. You throw on an old t-shirt and paint with your kids! You don't mind a bit of mess.

8. You explain that painting is expressive so that they understand the mess is alright in this instance.

9. You tell them to carry on peacefully painting and enjoying themselves; you'll clean it all up when they're done.

Each reaction to that situation fits what's called an enneagram type. The enneagram system is a personality classification that considers how individuals react to situations, interact with other people, and express their emotions.

There are nine different personality types, and depending on how you reacted to the scenario above, you fall under one of them (or several).

Here are all nine, and what they can tell you about your parenting style.

Type One: The Reformer.

Reformers are ethical, dedicated and reliable. They love rules and structure. As parents, reformers can sometimes be seen as perfectionists but that's because they like order in their day-to-day life. Children of reformers feel secure and have a strong sense of responsibility because these parents instil it.

Type Two: The Helper.

Helpers are loving, caring and extremely supportive. As parents, they are happy to put chores aside to listen to their children's stories or assist with anything they might need help with. They tend to shower their children with affection, gifts and affirmation. Children of helpers often feel seen and heard by their parents.

Type Three: The Achiever.

Achievers are success-oriented, driven by goals and love the small and big wins. As parents, achievers are natural cheerleaders and coaches - always helping their children be their best. They provide extra support, such as coaching or tutoring to ensure their children have the opportunities to become well-rounded and successful at whatever they put their mind to.

Type Four: The Individualist.

Individualists are, well, individual. They tend to be expressive, creative and compassionate. As parents, individualists are empathetic, help their children get in touch with their feelings and always make them feel safe. They also have an uncanny intuition for what their children need.

Type Five: The Investigator.

Investigators love thinking, probing and researching. As parents, this type might find the toddler age more difficult, but when their children become a little older and more inquisitive, they thrive. Investigators love sharing their knowledge and helping their children learn.

Type Six: The Loyalist.

Loyalists are reliable, down to earth and detail-oriented. As parents, they are compassionate and extremely supportive. Loyalists make sure their kids feel secure and know that as their parent, they can always count on them.

Type Seven: The Enthusiast.

As the name suggests, enthusiasts are energetic, spontaneous and have a zest for life. They have an optimistic nature and enjoy taking risks. As parents, enthusiasts don't always enjoy the routine tasks that come with being a parent and have a tendency to be late and lose track of time. However, they make up for that with their bubbly nature and ability to create fun moments for their children.

Type Eight: The Challenger.

Challengers are powerful, strong-willed and decisive. As parents, they are firm but empowering. They teach their children to face challenges head-on and to understand the importance of accountability.

Type Nine: The Peacemaker.

Peacemakers are laid back, easygoing and tend to be great listeners. As parents, they have a gift for understanding and empathising with their children, and approach any issues calmly. Peacemakers value every perspective, whether they agree with them or not.

