17 memes that perfectly sum up the final two weeks of 2020.

The greatest news of 2020 is that soon, 2020 will end.

It's been 67 months, and 10,000 days, but we've almost made it the entire way through this absolute trash fire. The new year is only two weeks away, and while precisely none of the world's current problems will cease to exist when the clock strikes midnight on January 1, writing 2021 at the end of a date is looking very exciting.

First though... there are 14 days to make it through. In 2020 terms, that is the equivalent of three month's worth of global news. So don't rest just yet.

Watch: An ode to the MVP of 2020. Post continues below video.

On top of all that, there's the usual end-of-year stress to deal with; Increasingly urgent deadlines, Christmas shopping, far too much socialising, etc.

But... in true 2020 fashion, let's procrastinate on all of that. With memes; our favourite coping mechanism.

Firstly, let's start with very specific Rudolph-related memes that have nothing to do with the end of the year, but somehow are... everything we need at this point in time.

