'My ex was emotionally abusive. Years later, he messaged me to apologise.'

The end of a relationship is such a tricky period to navigate through. Thankfully I haven’t had to go through it too many times so far, but the few times I have, ugh, I wish it had been different. Heck, I wish I’d listened to my mum.

This relationship ended years ago. We were together twelve months, and it was by far the worst year of my entire life.

It began like most relationships do. Everything was great. He was kind and sweet, and he treated me like the centre of his universe. And vice versa.

But as soon as we surpassed the first half of our relationship, he became an entirely different person. He became emotionally abusive, controlling, and possessive. To the point where my relationship with my parents was almost severed.

I lost countless friends because he disapproved, and I had to ask his permission before I did most things.

And for the last six months of our relationship, this became the norm. But finally, after reconnecting with a female friend he had previously disapproved of, I was brave enough to walk away from him.

So to cut a long an albeit painful story short, a little while ago I received a lengthy message from him on Facebook.

He began by apologising profusely for all the hurtful things he said and did to me all those years ago; the passive-aggressive text messages, the abusive phone calls, his controlling behaviour, all of it.

And then he told me he still loved me.