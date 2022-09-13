'It looks like a...school formal': Every look from the Emmys red carpet in one place.

TV lovers, Christmas has come early: it's Emmys day!

Today marks the 74th annual Primetime Emmys, and this morning (well, afternoon in the US), TV's A-list arrived at the Microsoft Theater in LA to walk the carpet ahead of the awards ceremony.

And this year's line-up of nominees is better than ever - Euphoria, Stranger Things, Succession and Ted Lasso are just some of the shows up for the big awards.

Maybe it's the Euphoria influence, but we can't help but notice a certain... theme to the looks this year. With one prom-style gown after another (tulle! Satin! Bustiers!) it's giving Year 11 school formal.

Thank goodness for fashion-forward stars like Sandra Oh and Sarah Paulson, who always deliver the drama. A purple bedazzled pantsuit? We're here for it.

Keep scrolling to see all the looks from the 2022 Emmys.

Sandra Oh.

Image: Getty.

Kaley Cuoco.

Image: Getty.

Reese Witherspoon.

Image: Getty.

Chrissy Teigen.

Image: Getty.

Lizzo.

Zendaya.

Image: Getty.

Sydney Sweeney.

Image: Getty.

Jean Smart.

Image: Getty.

Julia Garner.

Image: Getty.

Rosario Dawson.

Image: Getty.

Hannah Waddingham.

Image: Getty.

Elle Fanning.

Image: Getty.

Laverne Cox.

Image: Getty.

Sarah Paulson.

Image: Getty.

Melanie Lynskey.

Image: Getty.

Connie Britton.

Image: Getty.

Nicole Byer.

Image: Getty.

Amanda Seyfried.

Image: Getty.

Juno Temple.

Image: Getty.

Christina Ricci.

Image: Getty.

Shonda Rhimes.

Image: Getty.

Andrew Garfield.

Image: Getty.

Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Image: Getty.

Laura Linney.

Image: Getty.

Lily James.

Image: Getty.

Adam Scott and Naomi Scott.

Image: Getty.

Seth Rogen.

Image: Getty.

Amy Poehler.

Image: Getty.

Jung Ho-yeon.

Image: Getty.

Natasha Rothwell.

Image: Getty.

RuPaul and Michelle Visage.

Image: Getty.





Ella Purnell.

Image: Getty.

Ben Stiller and Ella Stiller.

Image: Getty.

Molly Shannon.

Image: Getty.

Liv Hewson.

Image: Getty.

Chloe Hilliard.

Image: Getty.

Which carpet look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature image: Getty.