'It looks like a...school formal': Every look from the Emmys red carpet in one place.

TV lovers, Christmas has come early: it's Emmys day!
Today marks the 74th annual Primetime Emmys, and this morning (well, afternoon in the US), TV's A-list arrived at the Microsoft Theater in LA to walk the carpet ahead of the awards ceremony.
And this year's line-up of nominees is better than ever - Euphoria, Stranger Things, Succession and Ted Lasso are just some of the shows up for the big awards.
Maybe it's the Euphoria influence, but we can't help but notice a certain... theme to the looks this year. With one prom-style gown after another (tulle! Satin! Bustiers!) it's giving Year 11 school formal.
Thank goodness for fashion-forward stars like Sandra Oh and Sarah Paulson, who always deliver the drama. A purple bedazzled pantsuit? We're here for it.
Keep scrolling to see all the looks from the 2022 Emmys.
Sandra Oh.
Kaley Cuoco.
Reese Witherspoon.
Chrissy Teigen.
Lizzo.
Zendaya.
Sydney Sweeney.
Jean Smart.
Julia Garner.
Rosario Dawson.
Hannah Waddingham.
Elle Fanning.
Laverne Cox.
Sarah Paulson.
Melanie Lynskey.
Connie Britton.
Nicole Byer.
Amanda Seyfried.
Juno Temple.
Christina Ricci.
Shonda Rhimes.
Andrew Garfield.
Sheryl Lee Ralph.
Laura Linney.
Lily James.
Adam Scott and Naomi Scott.
Seth Rogen.
Amy Poehler.
Jung Ho-yeon.
Natasha Rothwell.
RuPaul and Michelle Visage.
Ella Purnell.
Ben Stiller and Ella Stiller.
Molly Shannon.
Liv Hewson.
Chloe Hilliard.
Which carpet look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!
Feature image: Getty.