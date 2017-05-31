Emmy Rossum's wedding dress is captivating the fashion world.

Shameless actress Emmy Rossum married her long-time director husband Sam Esmail on the weekend, and although love is lovely and so too marriage, all anyone is interested in talking about is the ethereal gown she wore on the day.

With a nod to the trends of 2017 – hello, off-the-shoulder – and a train to rival all trains, Rossum’s dress was an embroidered creation from Carolina Herrera draped with a delicate, lacy veil.

Herrera has form too, creating the bridal looks of everyone from Olivia Palermo and Christina Hendricks to Cynthia Nixon and model Hilary Rhoda.

In an interview with Vogue in the lead-up to her wedding, Rossum said there was no question – Herrera was always going to be the one who designed the gown.

“As soon as I got engaged, I immediately knew that I wanted Mrs. Herrera to make my wedding dress,” she told the magazine.

“I went in, and Mrs. Herrera and I talked about silhouettes she’d done for bridal and silhouettes I’d worn before. I knew I’d be getting married at the temple, which is quite grand, and that the reception would be at the Guggenheim, so we knew that it needed to be a dress that could hold up to that. And it was Mrs. Herrera’s idea to make it quite modern and fresh, and kind of use the shape of the Guggenheim on the bodice.”

The couple were married at Central Synagogue in New York City with a reception that followed at the Guggenheim Museum.

The marriage to Esmail is Rossum’s second, after she married music executive Justin Siegel in 2008. She and Esmail became engaged to after two years of dating in 2015.