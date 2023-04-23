Content warning: This story mentions domestic violence and may be distressing to some readers.

Emmerich Lasakar was at home when she was allegedly attacked in front of her children last Monday.

The 35-year-old was found dead with serious injuries after police were called to her home in Kewdale, Perth, around 7:45pm on Monday April 17.

Police and St John WA personnel administered first aid before she was taken to Royal Perth Hospital, where she later died.

Her 37-year-old partner, who is the father to her two children, was arrested in St James and has been charged with murder.

WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch said Emmerich’s two children called triple zero after she was assaulted.

"You can only imagine the horror that was encountered by them," Blanch told the ABC.

"Any death in a domestic violence situation is horrific in any community."

"Certainly, as police commissioner in WA, I'm horrified every time I hear about these deaths."

Emmerich is the fourth woman to be allegedly murdered in Australia this month, and the 12th woman this year, according to Destroy the Joint.

Her loved ones have remembered Emmerich for her smile, which was "as bright as the sun".

"It was an expression of warmth and love, a reminder of the world could be beautiful and wonderful even in the midst of sorrow. Even though she is no longer with us, her memory lives on in our hearts," her family wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Emmerich's partner has also been charged with attempted aggravated armed robbery, aggravated home burglary and commit, and reckless driving in relation to other incidents that are alleged to have occurred on the same evening.

He appeared in the Perth Magistrates Court on Saturday, via a bedside hearing in hospital.

According to WAtoday, his lawyer requested an adjournment for legal advice and asked for a psychological assessment to be undertaken.

He will next appear in court on April 27.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.



- With AAP.

Feature Image: GoFundMe.