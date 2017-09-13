Emma Thompson has one big regret when it comes to dating.

We all have them. Those moments we look back on and wish we’d done something differently.

Chosen different words. Tried something new. Taken a risk.

For actress Emma Thompson, she wish she’d said ‘yes’ to a date with Donald Trump.

It was 20 years ago, in 1997, as the British actress was filming Primary Colours, that she received a call on her trailer phone.

“In those old days, no one had called my trailer phone ever in my whole life. So I picked it up and he said, ‘Hi!’ It was Donald Trump,” Thompson told Vanity Fair in a recent interview.

The now 58-year-old actress said she knew him at the time only for his "tasteless buildings" and that the hotelier wasted no time asking for a date.

"He said, 'I want to offer you accommodations in one of my beautiful establishments and maybe we could have dinner sometime'. And I thought: 'You’re ringing my trailer to offer me accommodations and dinner?! You’re weird!'"

Thompson politely declined and laughed about it with friends. Now, however, as Donald Trump is the President of the United States, the actress wishes she'd accepted the invitation.

Not for romantic reasons, of course...

"Now, of course, it is a source of amusement and kind of existential despair," she said. "Because I could have done something. You just don’t know, do you? I could have changed things. One way or the other."

