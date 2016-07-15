News
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are in love. In this new movie.

Okay, so imagine you could cast any two actors as the leads in the next romance comedy you see… Who would you choose?

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, obviously.

Which is exactly what we assume Hollywood bosses were thinking when they cast them in the new film La La Land.

Creepy Kill Bill-esque whistling aside, the trailer has us pretty excited to see or dream couple bring to life the tale of a jazz pianist falling for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles.

It looks to be a singing, dancing spectacular but even is it sucks, we’ve seem Crazy, Stupid, Love and this can only end sexily.

