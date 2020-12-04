Influencer Emma Rose was very confused to see her name across various media sites this week.

There was a list of Australia's highest paid Bachelor stars on Instagram going around. 'You won't believe who is the highest paid', one headline read. It was Emma, apparently.

She was purported to earn $3142.80 per Instagram post, per research by an online slot machine website.

But that isn't the case.

Emma appeared on two episodes of Australia's first Bachelor season with Tim Robards in 2014. She chose to leave the show two episodes in, telling Tim she didn't feel like it was the right environment for her and becoming Australia's first ever Bachelor walk-out.

Seven years on, Emma has built an impressive 584,000 following on Instagram.

But speaking to Mamamia, Emma said she definitely didn't earn more than $3000 per post, and honestly, she's pretty shocked by the attention she's garnered because of the speculation.

Earlier in the week, a friend called to tell her she was mentioned in an online publication.

"I'm like, 'what about?' I'm not even relevant in the media anymore. She said 'apparently you're the highest paid Bachelor reality star'," Emma explained.

"First of all, that was a world ago. Those numbers are actually not true, at all."

She told Mamamia she'd actually made less money from her social media this year, as her usual travel content was impacted heavily by COVID-19.

"A lot of the time, I'm actually - and I know it sounds ironic - but I'm quite a private person. What I choose to share on my social is parts of my life that I think are relevant to my followers but I'm very shy, I rarely go to events and am quite a quiet person.

"[This week's headlines] make me feel a little bit uncomfortable to be completely honest with you because I do really value my privacy and obviously it was a surprise to me because those numbers aren't correct. I guess I should be flattered to still be a little bit interesting."